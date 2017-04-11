Hawks earn win, ensure Raptors will play Bucks in first round

P.J. Tucker talks with the media about getting ready for the NBA Playoffs and finishing the season off strong.

The Atlanta Hawks defeated the Charlotte Hornets 103-76 on Tuesday night, a result that ensures the Toronto Raptors will play the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

The third-seeded Raptors will take on the No. 6 Bucks, while the Hawks, who locked in the fifth seed, will take on the No. 4 Washington Wizards.

Toronto holds a 3-1 edge over Milwaukee in the season series. The Raptors’ only loss to the Bucks came in a 101-94 affair on March 4, when Toronto point guard Kyle Lowry was inactive and recovering from wrist surgery.

The Bucks — led by star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who’s in the middle of a breakout year — surge into the post-season with a 16-6 record since March 3.

Antetokounmpo, known as The Greek Freak, is averaging 22.9 points, 8.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 80 games this season.

