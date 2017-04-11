Hawks earn win, ensure Raptors will play Bucks in first round

The Atlanta Hawks defeated the Charlotte Hornets 103-76 on Tuesday night, a result that ensures the Toronto Raptors will play the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

The third-seeded Raptors will take on the No. 6 Bucks, while the Hawks, who locked in the fifth seed, will take on the No. 4 Washington Wizards.

Toronto holds a 3-1 edge over Milwaukee in the season series. The Raptors’ only loss to the Bucks came in a 101-94 affair on March 4, when Toronto point guard Kyle Lowry was inactive and recovering from wrist surgery.

The Bucks — led by star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who’s in the middle of a breakout year — surge into the post-season with a 16-6 record since March 3.

Antetokounmpo, known as The Greek Freak, is averaging 22.9 points, 8.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 80 games this season.