Hawks lead wire-to-wire in demolition of Magic

ATLANTA — Paul Millsap scored 21 points, all in the first three quarters, and the Atlanta Hawks never trailed in their 113-86 runaway win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday night.

Tim Hardaway Jr. also had 21 points for Atlanta. Hardaway continued to make the most of his chance to start as Thabo Sefolosha missed his fourth straight game with a groin injury.

Millsap, Dennis Schroder and Dwight Howard sat out the fourth quarter. Schroder had 17 points and 10 assists.

Aaron Gordon led Orlando with 16 points. Elfrid Payton had 10 as Orlando’s only other starter to score in double figures.

The Hawks (30-21) have won three of four and 15 of 20 to move to a season-high nine games over .500.

Atlanta made 13 of its first 16 shots from the field, quickly stretching its lead to double figures. The Hawks couldn't keep up that pace, but they made 27 of 41 shots (65.9 per cent) for a 65-39 halftime lead. They shot 52.6 per cent for the game.

Atlanta took a 39-29 lead on a jam by Howard early in the second period and kept the advantage in double figures the remainder of the game.

A possession that included seven passes ended with Hardaway's buzzer-beating 3-pointer from the corner for a 76-50 lead midway through the third period.

TIP-INS

Magic: Orlando, which beat Toronto on Friday night, hasn't won back-to-back games since Dec. 23 and 26 against the Lakers and Memphis. ... The Magic fell to 11-17 in road games. ... Jeff Green had 12 points off the bench. ... The Magic made only 27 of 78 shots (35.1 per cent).

Hawks: Howard had 11 points and 13 rebounds for his 33rd double-double of the season. ... F Taurean Prince was recalled from the Long Island Nets of the NBA Development League, one day after he was fined $25,000 for his role in a scuffle during Wednesday's game in Miami. He was ejected from the game. Asked about the fine on Saturday, coach Mike Budenholzer said he believes the league takes "the safety of our players, the spirits of the game, seriously and I'm just going to be respectful of their decision."

SUPER BOWL SPIRIT

Super Bowl fever in Atlanta may have hurt the turnout, but the Falcons' influence was felt. One fan sitting near the floor held up a Falcons' "Rise Up" banner after Howard predicted a Falcons win over the Patriots in a recorded segment shown on the video board.

Falcons fans cheered and chanted "MVP! MVP!" after quarterback Matt Ryan's selection as the AP NFL Most Valuable Player award was announced to the crowd late in the game.

UP NEXT

Magic: Visit Houston on Tuesday night.

Hawks: Host Utah on Monday night.