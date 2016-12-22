J.R. Smith injury an opportunity for Raptors to pounce

For most of the season, the second-place Toronto Raptors have hovered between being one to two games back of the Cleveland Cavaliers for first in the Eastern Conference, a position that only looks like a small hill to climb but has proven to be more of a mountain.

The Raptors are a very good team, but have been absolutely owned by the Cavaliers, having lost to them five times straight if you include last season’s playoffs. Fortunately for Toronto, it won’t see Cleveland again until the final game of the campaign as both sides have already played each other three times.

However, because they’ve already met thrice, it has felt like the damage is done. Those three losses seemed to cement the Raptors’ place firmly behind the Cavaliers in the standings with little avenues to move up because, as tough as Toronto’s schedule has been to start the season (they’ve played against teams with a combined win percentage of .510) Cleveland’s has been even harder, seeing teams with a combined win percentage of .520.

The Cavaliers, simply put, are better than the Raptors, a fact that can be tough to swallow when you see Toronto playing the most efficient offence the league has ever seen and sitting second behind only the Golden State Warriors in net rating with Cleveland sitting tied for fourth.

It’s a bit of a bummer, but that’s just the way things have panned out. Until just now, that is.

The news that Cavaliers starting guard J.R. Smith is out indefinitely with a broken right thumb is bad news for Cleveland but is an opportunity for the Raptors.

For all the advantages the Cavs have over the Raptors talent-wise, Toronto definitely has the edge when it comes to depth. The Raptors are arguably the deepest team in the league with their bench players putting up a league-best plus-minus rating of plus-140 to Cleveland’s plus-31.

The Cavaliers beat teams on the strength of their starting unit. Of the 173 different five-man lineup combinations the Cavs have trotted out this season, the lineup of Kyrie Irving, LeBron James, Kevin Love, Tristan Thompson and Smith have played 300 minutes together, while the next closest is only at 46 minutes.

With Smith suddenly out of the picture, Cleveland’s thin depth will be put to the test. Wednesday night in Milwaukee coach Tyronn Lue placed defensive specialist DeAndre Liggins into Smith’s starting shooting guard spot, a wise move considering the Cavaliers are a plus-11.6 net rating with him on the floor, but by inserting him into the starting lineup the Cavaliers are left with only Jordan McRae and Kay Felder to fill in for his bench minutes.

What this could mean is an increased workload for the likes of James, Irving, Love, Thompson and also Iman Shumpert, who already comes off the bench but could see more floor time now because of Smith’s injury. These five players, along with Smith, make up the only ones on the Cavs roster who average over 20 minutes per game. The rest of their roster is veteran-laden with the likes of Richard Jefferson, Mike Dunleavy and Channing Frye. Would Lue really increase these players’ minutes given where they are in their career?

This all sets up a good scenario for the Raptors as no matter how Lue ends up working it all out, sacrifice will have to be made somewhere. Whether it be increased rest days for parts of the Cavaliers Big Three to try to save them or maybe overwork for the older players perhaps leaving them more vulnerable because of fatigue as the season progresses, this could be the chance the Raptors need to finally leapfrog Cleveland in the standings and seize first in the East.

The Raptors’ depth can allow them to absorb missed games from key rotational pieces, it’s unsure if that will be the case for Cleveland. Circumstantial evidence suggests something has to give there, and if that ends up panning out it could be the window Toronto’s been looking for to take first and, hopefully, hold onto it coming into the playoffs.

These two teams appear to be on a collision course to meet each in the Eastern Conference Final once again and the Smith injury may just be what the Raptors need to take home-court advantage and give themselves that extra boon that looks like will be required if they want to play for the Larry O’Brien Trophy.