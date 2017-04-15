Jazz centre Rudy Gobert leaves game after getting hurt on first play

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) dunks past Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, April 10, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

LOS ANGELES — Utah centre Rudy Gobert has left the series opener against the Los Angeles Clippers after getting hurt on the first play of the game.

Gobert banged knees with Clippers forward Luc Mbah a Moute on Saturday night. Gobert had to be helped off the court, leaning heavily on two people as he made his way to the locker room.

There was no immediate word on his status.

The matchup between Gobert and Clippers centre DeAndre Jordan was expected to be a key to the best-of-7 series.

