Jerry West leaving Warriors for job with Clippers

Known for being the model used for the NBA logo, West has been in the NBA since making his debut as a player with the Los Angeles Lakers in 1960. After a Hall-of-Fame career that lasted 14 seasons, West stayed with the Lakers in various coaching and scouting roles. In 1982, he was named the team’s general manager and he is credited with building eight NBA championship teams in that role.
Warriors owner Joe Lacob on the imminent loss of Jerry West to the Clippers: "Jerry has been an incredible asset to our organization …"
West left the Lakers in 2002 to become general manager of the Memphis Grizzlies, a job he held until his retirement in 2007. In 2011, he joined the Warriors, where he was part of two more championships.