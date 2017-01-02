Jodie Meeks and the Magic hand Knicks 5th straight loss

NEW YORK — Jodie Meeks scored a season-high 23 points, Serge Ibaka and Aaron Gordon each had 22 and the Orlando Magic rolled to a 115-103 victory Monday night over the New York Knicks, who lost their fifth straight game.

Nikola Vucevic had 14 points and 13 rebounds and fellow reserve Elfrid Payton added 13 points and 14 assists for the Magic, who were routed in their previous two games but totally turned things around against a Knicks team that played without Kristaps Porzingis or much defensive intensity.

Carmelo Anthony scored 19 points for the Knicks, who have dropped eight of 10 to fall to 16-18.

Two nights after yielding a season-worst 69 points in the first half to James Harden and Houston, the Knicks surrendered 67 to the Magic. Orlando opened a 17-point cushion late in the third quarter on a basket by Ibaka, who had 11 points in the period.

The Knicks got Anthony back after he sat out the second half of the Houston game with knee soreness, and Courtney Lee rejoined the lineup after he missed the three-game road trip with a sore right wrist. New York opted to rest Porzingis a second straight game because of a sore left Achilles tendon.

The Knicks badly missed their 7-foot-3 forward against Ibaka and the Magic's big frontcourt, but they couldn't defend the perimeter, either. Orlando tied its season high with 15 3-pointers.

TIP-INS

Magic: Leading scorer Evan Fournier missed his fifth straight game with a bruised right heel. ... Meeks, who came in averaging 8.4 points, had 14 in the first quarter.

Knicks: Derrick Rose scored 18 points and Lee had 14. ... The Knicks had won the last two meetings, including a 106-95 victory here on Dec. 22.

PORZINGIS' PAIN

Porzingis said he began feeling pain about a week ago and it worsened in the last couple of games, but he felt better Monday and hoped to play. Team doctors checked him out and found nothing serious but decided on another game of rest.

"I was pretty close today, but just they kept me out," Porzingis said, "so it's nothing serious, but I can't wait to get back."

UP NEXT

Magic: Host Atlanta on Wednesday night. The Magic also had 15 3-pointers and a season-best 58.6 per cent shooting from the floor in a 131-120 victory on Dec. 13.

Knicks: Host the Bucks on Wednesday night, with the back end of the home-and-home set at Milwaukee on Friday night.