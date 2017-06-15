Kevin Durant expects to remain with Golden State Warriors

Don’t expect Kevin Durant to take his talents anywhere else.

While speaking to reporters Wednesday, the Golden State Warriors forward maintained his preference is to remain with the NBA champions.

“I feel as though I am going to be back here, no question,” he said. “We’ll figure it all out.

“It’s the business of basketball obviously, so nothing is for sure. You know? But here I feel like we can work that out and everybody will have a chance to do this again next year. It’s easier said than done, obviously. But that’s the goal. We want to keep this thing together and see how we can continue to keep getting better.”

Durant left the Oklahoma City Thunder as a free agent last July and he signed a two-year, $54.3 million deal with the powerhouse Warriors. The deal, however, included a player option for the second year.

The NBA salary cap is projected to rise to $101 million in 2017-18, up $7 million from this season, allowing Durant and other would-be free agents the chance to increase their paycheques.

Durant had 25.1 points per game in 62 regular season games. He then won his first NBA championship and was named Finals MVP after averaging 35.2 points, 8.0 rebounds and 5.4 assists against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Finals. He scored at least 30 points in all five games of that series.