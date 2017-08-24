Kobe Bryant challenges DeMar DeRozan, others over Twitter

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
On Thursday, Bryant took to Twitter, calling out different athletes and other celebrities with challenges he wants them to pursue with the mentality of a black mamba snake. It’s the same animal he was nicknamed after over the course of his 20-year career.
DeRozan, a native of Compton, Calif., has stayed an active member of his community. But Bryant must know something we probably don’t, like perhaps a lost friendship that could help the Raptors shooting guard take his game to another level.
Along with DeRozan, Bryant set goals for Isaiah Thomas, and also members outside of the basketball community such as Kendrick Lamar.