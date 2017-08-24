Kobe Bryant challenges DeMar DeRozan, others over Twitter

Kobe Bryant is still making sure his infamous Mamba Mentality lives on through others, especially DeMar DeRozan.

On Thursday, Bryant took to Twitter, calling out different athletes and other celebrities with challenges he wants them to pursue with the mentality of a black mamba snake. It’s the same animal he was nicknamed after over the course of his 20-year career.

DeRozan, a native of Compton, Calif., has stayed an active member of his community. But Bryant must know something we probably don’t, like perhaps a lost friendship that could help the Raptors shooting guard take his game to another level.

Along with DeRozan, Bryant set goals for Isaiah Thomas, and also members outside of the basketball community such as Kendrick Lamar.

Even if he’s not on an NBA roster, it’s nice to see Bryant hold everyone to the same expectations he had for himself on his way to five championships.