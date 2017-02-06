Kyle Lowry becomes Raptors’ all-time leader in made 3-pointers

Toronto Raptor Kyle Lowry, left, pictured with DeMar DeRozan. (Rick Bowmer/AP)

Kyle Lowry hit his 802nd three-pointer as a Toronto Raptor against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday, becoming the franchise’s all-time leader in made threes.

Lowry passed Morris Peterson, who was the previous leader before tonight.

