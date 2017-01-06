Kyle Lowry – Evolution from underdog to fashion model

Kyle Lowry’s evolution has not just come on the court during his time as a Toronto Raptor but off the court as well. The visual depiction of that growth is his sense of style. As he’s matured, Lowry has quietly established himself as one of the league’s best-dressed players.

Which is why Lowry, along with Denver Broncos star Von Miller, were the Adidas athletes chosen to become the faces of the sportswear brand’s newest campaign. Lowry is a leading man for the collaboration of Adidas and Canadian lifestyle brand Reigning Champ.

The intersection of NBA players and style is nothing new as LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and fellow Adidas athlete James Harden have long been considered fashion trend-setters. The Raptors’ steady improvement coinciding with Lowry’s added notoriety means his own threads have joined the greater NBA style conversation. Lowry, who describes his style as “grown man-ish,” is jumping at the chance to be a pitchman even if it takes him out of his comfort zone.

As he took time to model the product and meet present-day fans and future consumers, I caught up with Lowry at a VIP party in Toronto for the release of the collaboration. While in attendance I got his perspective on the collaboration itself, his best-dressed teammate and his personal fashion sense. The feature video is at the top of this page. Enjoy.