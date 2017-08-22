Kyrie Irving-Isaiah Thomas blockbuster sets Twitter ablaze

We all kind of knew a Kyrie Irving trade was coming. But this?

Wow.

The Cleveland Cavaliers shipped the disgruntled Irving to the Boston Celtics for fellow point guard Isaiah Thomas as well as Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and the Brooklyn Nets’ 2018 first-round pick Tuesday.

As has been the case during this wild NBA off-season, Twitter produced some golden reaction when it learned of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ blockbuster with the Boston Celtics.

Here’s a sampling.