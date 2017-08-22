LeBron James wishes Kyrie Irving well after trade

LeBron James appears to have put any alleged bad blood with Kyrie Irving to the wayside, wishing his former teammate well following Tuesday’s blockbuster trade.

The Cleveland Cavaliers dealt Irving to the Boston Celtics for fellow all-star Isaiah Thomas, forward Jae Crowder, centre Ante Zizic and the Brooklyn Nets’ 2018 first-round draft pick.

James quote-tweeted a video of a fan leaving a thank you note on an Irving Cavaliers jersey. “That’s the only way to be to the kid! Special talent/guy! Nothing but respect and what a ride it was our 3 years together,” James wrote about Irving.

During their three seasons as teammates in Cleveland, the pair made it to the NBA Finals each year, winning it all in 2016.

Irving reportedly grew tired of being teammates with James and asked Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert to trade him earlier this summer.