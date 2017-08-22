LeBron James wishes Kyrie Irving well after trade

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
James quote-tweeted a video of a fan leaving a thank you note on an Irving Cavaliers jersey. “That’s the only way to be to the kid! Special talent/guy! Nothing but respect and what a ride it was our 3 years together,” James wrote about Irving.
During their three seasons as teammates in Cleveland, the pair made it to the NBA Finals each year, winning it all in 2016.
Irving reportedly grew tired of being teammates with James and asked Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert to trade him earlier this summer.