Lions sign DL Bryant Turner Jr. to contract extension

VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions signed American defensive lineman Bryant Turner Jr. on Monday to a contract extension through the 2017 season.

Turner was eligible to become a free agent later this month.

"Bryant provides our defence with solid depth at the defensive tackle spot," Lions head coach/GM Wally Buono said in a statement. "Last year, he was very receptive to a supporting role which in turn, resulted in some very effective play from him down the stretch."

The six-foot-two, 280-pound Turner joined the Lions as a free agent last season. He had 15 tackles and three sacks in 10 games.

"I really enjoyed last season in BC," said Turner, who's entering his seventh CFL season. "We have a great mix of youth and experience and I'm very excited to be part of the team heading into 2017."