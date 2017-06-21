The List: Best Raptors draft picks in franchise history

Yesterday I counted down the worst draft picks in the Raptors’ franchise history. It was mostly depressing and just a little bit masochistic. It was also fairly discouraging to read for those looking ahead to Thursday night’s draft expecting big things from Toronto’s 23rd-overall pick.

Today’s list, which features two players selected outside the lottery, might help make you feel better. With that said, here’s a ranking of the best draft picks in Raptors history:

7. NORMAN POWELL (No. 46 overall, 2015)

Technically drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks on behalf of the Raptors, in just two seasons Powell has already far exceeded expectations for a mid-second-round pick.

He’s stepped up big in playoff moments and is a meaningful part of the Raptors’ rotation while earning a cap-friendly salary. With his defensive instincts and blend of athleticism, work ethic, and an ever-improving three-point stroke, Powell figures to be a substantial piece for the franchise moving forward. And even if he’s not a Raptor long-term, he’s still the most valuable trade asset currently on the roster.

6. TRACY MCGRADY (No. 9 overall, 1997)

To nab a Hall of Famer and generation-defining talent at ninth overall is legitimately impressive, and even more so when you look at the list of players who were remaining on the draft board.

McGrady was a relatively unknown high schooler, but his superstar potential was evident early on in his rookie campaign, where his next-level hops and instincts were apparent. Alas, the only reason he doesn’t rank higher on this list is because his Raptors tenure was fairly short-lived and eclipsed by the faster rise of cousin and teammate Vince Carter, who was drafted one year later.

McGrady averaged 11 points per game in three seasons with the Raps, only realizing his true potential once he signed with the Orlando Magic where, in his first season at age 21, he averaged 26.8 points per game.

5. DAMON STOUDAMIRE (No. 7 overall, 1995)

“Mighty Mouse” didn’t even play three full seasons with the Raptors, but he played a crucial role in ushering in NBA basketball to the Toronto market. Although he was drafted behind eventual stars like Kevin Garnett, Jerry Stackhouse, Antonio McDyess and Rasheed Wallace, Stoudamire was the NBA’s Rookie of the Year in 1996 and led the Raptors in scoring each of his first two seasons.

Brief as it was, he helped put the Raptors on the map as the team’s first marketable player and, most notably, was instrumental in Toronto’s stunning upset over Michael Jordan and the Bulls which is one of the biggest games in franchise history.

4. MORRIS PETERSON (No. 21 overall, 2000)

Despite being a late first-round pick, Peterson wasn’t only a fan-favourite during his time in Toronto, but also one of the Raptors’ most important players, starting 364 games over seven seasons.

The former Michigan State Spartan played a major role across two eras of Raptors playoff teams, first alongside Carter as a young player and later as a veteran playing with Chris Bosh & Co. He is currently third all-time in minutes played in franchise history.

3. CHRIS BOSH (No. 4 overall, 2003)

Yes, Dwyane Wade was selected immediately after Bosh and, yes, Wade had a better career. But that shouldn’t overshadow just how iconic Bosh was during his time in a Raptors uniform.

He was a legitimate star in Toronto, a go-to player who carried the team on his back and helped them win their first division title in franchise history. In seven seasons with the Raptors, Bosh averaged 20.2 points and 9.4 rebounds while earning five straight all-star appearances.

2. DEMAR DEROZAN (No. 9 overall, 2009)

DeRozan may not have the career of the other ninth pick on this list (McGrady), but there is nothing more you could ask of a player drafted at the back end of the top 10 than what DeRozan has delivered so far in his career.

DeRozan ranks first in Raptors franchise history in games played (595), minutes played (20,275), field goals (2,071), made free throws (3,078), and points scored (11,456). He was also arguably the best player on a Raptors team that established records for the most wins in a season, while committing himself to the team by signing a long-term extension last summer.

1. VINCE CARTER (No. 5 overall, 1998)

On a deal worked out ahead of time, the Raptors drafted Antawn Jamison fourth overall in 1998 and immediately flipped him to the Golden State Warriors when they selected Carter with the next pick. Needless to say, it worked out for Toronto.

With Carter leading the way, the Raptors exploded in popularity— the 2000 slam dunk contest was the big bang— and, more importantly, began winning games, making their first post-season appearance in 2000 and winning their first playoff series the following year. He represented the Raptors in five all-star games and drew in countless new basketball fans across Canada with his jaw-dropping acrobatics.

Say what you will about his acrimonious exit, but Carter’s status as the most important Raptor of all-time is not up for debate.