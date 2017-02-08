Magic awaiting test results on Aaron Gordon’s foot
Minnesota Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins, left, and Orlando Magic's Aaron Gordon wind up on the floor as they went for a loose ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, in Minneapolis. The Timberwolves won 111-105 in overtime. (Jim Mone/AP)
Gordon missed the second half of Tuesday night’s 128-104 loss against the Houston Rockets after complaining of soreness and he didn’t practise Wednesday. Magic coach Frank Vogel said he’s hoping to have test results back by Wednesday night.
The Magic’s top defender, Gordon is expected to compete in next weekend’s Slam Dunk Contest during the NBA All-Star Weekend. The team hasn’t said if Gordon’s injured foot will prevent him from participating in the event.
Orlando hosts the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night.