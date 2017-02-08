Magic awaiting test results on Aaron Gordon’s foot

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic are waiting for test results on forward Aaron Gordon‘s injured right foot.

Gordon missed the second half of Tuesday night’s 128-104 loss against the Houston Rockets after complaining of soreness and he didn’t practise Wednesday. Magic coach Frank Vogel said he’s hoping to have test results back by Wednesday night.

The Magic’s top defender, Gordon is expected to compete in next weekend’s Slam Dunk Contest during the NBA All-Star Weekend. The team hasn’t said if Gordon’s injured foot will prevent him from participating in the event.

Orlando hosts the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night.