Minnesota Timberwolves new logo resembles Arizona Coyotes

The new Minnesota Timberwolves logo was leaked Tuesday and hockey fans might think it looks familiar.

This is the logo the Timberwolves will use starting in the 2017-18 season.

Now compare that to the logo Arizona Coyotes used as part of their 15th anniversary season.

Similar, no?

Not to be outdone, here's the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies of the QMJHL.

This isn’t the first time in recent years an NBA team’s new logo has raised eyebrows. When the Toronto Raptors unveiled their new alternate logo in December 2014, basketball fans pointed out the similarities to the Brooklyn Nets logo. The Nets also noticed.

It also feels similar to when the Los Angeles Chargers unveiled an initial new logo earlier this year that resembled a mash up of the Tampa Bay Lightning and MLB’s Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Lightning responded with this great tweet.

Later that day the Dallas Stars got in on the action.