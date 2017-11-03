Myles Turner returns for Pacers after 7-game absence

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner goes for a dunk against the Philadelphia 76ers. (Michael Conroy/AP)

PHILADELPHIA — Indiana Pacers centre Myles Turner has been cleared to return following a seven-game absence because of a concussion.

Coach Nate McMillan was to play Turner off the bench Friday night against Philadelphia.

Turner had 21 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks in Indiana’s season-opening win over Brooklyn on Oct. 18 before being sidelined.

McMillan had Domantas Sabonis as the starting centre against the 76ers. He said Turner will not be under a minutes restriction, but his conditioning will likely limit his playing time.

Turner’s return paired him against Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid in a matchup of promising young centres.

