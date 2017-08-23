NBA 2K18 to get updated cover after Irving trade

Kyrie Irving’s trade to the Boston Celtics is creating a unique problem for the producers of the NBA 2K18 video game.

Specifically, what to do with the already released cover with him in a Cavaliers jersey.

In a statement sent to Game Informer, Jason Argent from 2K Games said they are planning on releasing an updated cover “at a later date.”

“We are excited to be part of one of the most memorable NBA offseasons in history with Kyrie, our 2K18 cover athlete, and Isaiah, one of the stars of our 2K roster, trading places,” Argent’s statement said. “This isn’t an unprecedented event, a cover athlete being traded – but it’s certainly interesting timing with 2K18 being released in less than a month.

“The good news is that as the most authentic and realistic basketball game on the market, we’re used to being nimble and responding to changes in the NBA. Fans should be thrilled to know that we will issue a version of 2K18 featuring Kyrie in a Boston Celtics uniform at a later date.”

As fans on Twitter have pointed out, recent covers for the game have predicted some major star movement in the NBA. LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Paul George and Irving, four of the last five cover athletes, have all switched teams since being featured.

Four out of the last five 2K cover stars have wound up on different teams pic.twitter.com/7xIdfpClld — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) August 23, 2017

NBA 2K18 hits stores on Sept. 15 but it’s unclear for now when the updated cover with Irving as a Celtic will be released.