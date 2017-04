NBA announces start times for Raptors-Bucks series

The Toronto Raptors will open the 2017 NBA Playoffs at home Saturday April 15 at 5:30 p.m. ET against the Milwaukee Bucks, the NBA announced Wednesday night.

Here is the scheduling information for the first four games of each first-round matchup, and the first five for the Raptors’ series.

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Boston vs. No. 8 Chicago

Game 1: Sun. April 16 Chicago at Boston 6:30 p.m. ET

Game 2: Tue. April 18 Chicago at Boston 8:00 p.m. ET

Game 3: Fri. April 21 Boston at Chicago 7:00 p.m. ET

Game 4: Sun. April 23 Boston at Chicago 6:30 p.m. ET

Game 5:* TBD

Game 6:* TBD

Game 7*: TBD

No. 2 Cleveland vs. No. 7 Indiana

Game 1: Sat. April 15 Indiana at Cleveland 3:00 p.m. ET

Game 2: Mon. April 17 Indiana at Cleveland 7:00 p.m. ET

Game 3: Thu. April 20 Cleveland at Indiana 7:00 p.m. ET

Game 4: Sun. April 23 Cleveland at Indiana 1:00 p.m. ET

Game 5:*TBD

Game 6:*TBD

Game 7*:TBD

No. 3 Toronto vs. No. 6 Milwaukee

Game 1: Sat. April 15 Milwaukee at Toronto 5:30 p.m. ET

Game 2: Tue. April 18 Milwaukee at Toronto 7:00 p.m. ET

Game 3: Thu. April 20 Toronto at Milwaukee 8:00 p.m. ET

Game 4: Sat. April 22 Toronto at Milwaukee 3:00 p.m. ET

Game 5:*Mon. April 24 Milwaukee at Toronto 7:00 p.m. ET

Game 6:*TBD

Game 7*:TBD

No. 4 Washington vs. No. 5 Atlanta

Game 1: Sun. April 16 Atlanta at Washington 1:00 p.m. ET

Game 2: Wed. April 19 Atlanta at Washington 7:00 p.m. ET

Game 3: Sat. April 22 Washington at Atlanta 5:30 p.m. ET

Game 4: Mon. April 24 Washington at Atlanta 8:00 p.m. ET

Game 5:* TBD

Game 6:* TBD

Game 7*: TBD

Western Conference

No. 1 Golden State vs. No. 8 Portland

Game 1: Sun. April 16 Portland at Golden State 3:30 p.m. ET

Game 2: Wed. April 19 Portland at Golden State 10:30 p.m. ET

Game 3: Sat. April 22 Golden State at Portland 10:30 p.m. ET

Game 4: Mon. April 24 Golden State at Portland 10:30 p.m. ET

Game 5:* TBD

Game 6:* TBD

Game 7*: TBD

No. 2 San Antonio vs. No. 7 Memphis

Game 1: Sat. April 15 Memphis at San Antonio 8:00 p.m. ET

Game 2: Mon. April 17 Memphis at San Antonio 9:30 p.m. ET

Game 3: Thu. April 20 San Antonio at Memphis 9:30 p.m. ET

Game 4: Sat. April 22 San Antonio at Memphis 8:00 p.m. ET

Game 5:* TBD

Game 6:* TBD

Game 7*: TBD

No. 3 Houston vs. No. 6 Oklahoma City

Game 1: Sun. April 16 Oklahoma City at Houston 9:00 p.m. ET

Game 2: Wed. April 19 Oklahoma City at Houston 8:00 p.m. ET

Game 3: Fri. April 21 Houston at Oklahoma City 9:30 p.m. ET

Game 4: Sun. April 23 Houston at Oklahoma City 3:30 p.m. ET

Game 5:* TBD

Game 6:* TBD

Game 7*: TBD

No. 4 L.A. Clippers vs. No. 5 Utah

Game 1: Sat. April 15 Utah at. LA Clippers 10:30 p.m. ET

Game 2: Tue. April 18 Utah at LA Clippers 10:30 p.m. ET

Game 3: Fri. April 21 LA Clippers at Utah 10:00 p.m. ET

Game 4: Sun. April 23 LA Clippers at Utah 9:00 p.m. ET

Game 5:* TBD

Game 6:* TBD

Game 7*: TBD