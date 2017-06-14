NBA Mock Draft V. 2.0: Will the Raptors draft for need or potential?

1 Markelle Fultz, PG, Washington

The perceived gap between Fultz and every other prospect in this draft seems to be widening with each passing day. The versatile guard has all-star potential and, unlike the other names in the mix in the top five, can do damage in any number of ways whether it be with his shot, driving to and attacking the hoop, as an effective passer, and a high-potential defensive player. The Celtics will take the best player available, and one who also can contribute to both their short- and long-term plans as either a lead guard or playing off the ball to begin his career.

2 Josh Jackson, SF, Kansas

There may be a sizeable smokescreen being put out by the Lakers brass at the moment, but if you believe the reports, Lonzo Ball’s Lakers future is hardly a sure thing at this point. Unlike Fultz, he’s far from a “can’t-miss” type prospect. Yes, he has star potential, and will draw fans and attention to a franchise that notoriously seeks it out. And, yes, he could fill a need given D’Angelo Russell is a more adept scorer than passer. But word is Ball’s conditioning was a problem during his Lakers workout, and Magic Johnson covets a player with a killer instinct. Ball certainly didn’t show that on the biggest stage in the NCAA Tournament. A player who did is Jackson, who projects to be a two-way star and defensive superstar who would slot alongside last year’s second overall pick Brandon Ingram quite nicely. The allure for Ball is clear, but Jackson might just be the best player available after Fultz and that’s a key consideration for a team still early in the rebuilding process and looking to accumulate the best assets possible.

3 Jayson Tatum, SF, Duke

The Sixers do have an apparent need at point guard, but are hoping the Ben Simmons experiment— utilizing the six-foot-10 former first-overall pick as a lead ball-handler and distributor— works out. What’s more, they’re expected to make a run at Kyle Lowry, and T.J. McConnell was respectable in a big role down the stretch last season. De’Aaron Fox may be the best player available, but the Sixers will need a point guard who can stretch the floor with his jumper. That’s not Fox’s game. It opens the door for Tatum, who lacks the upside of his peers but in a way may be the surest thing, given that he should be able to get buckets from Day 1 and could soon develop into the go-to perimeter scorer the Sixers need.

4 Lonzo Ball, PG, UCLA

In their latest iteration Phoenix has been consistently point-guard heavy, with only terrible results to show for it. But Ball would represent a new beginning, giving the Suns a chance to develop a team and high-octane playing style around the gifted passer, returning them to League Pass glory. Phoenix would love if Ball fell to them, and it would also likely result in moving Eric Bledsoe, who should be able to yield a strong return on the trade market.

5 De’Aaron Fox, PG, Kentucky

The Kings were rumoured to be trying to package this pick with their 10th overall selection in order to move up in the draft and land Fox, a tenacious point guard with elite speed and athleticism. Turns out they won’t have to, and on top of what’s likely to be a promising prospect at 10, they now have answered one of their biggest questions by finding a point guard of the future to slot alongside budding star Buddy Hield.

6 Malik Monk, SG, Kentucky

The Magic can go any direction here and address a need in the process. They are far off from building a solid team, and so you throw current needs out the window when you’re looking to strike gold and find a potential star in the draft. Enter: Monk. He only showed flashes in Kentucky, where Fox took over as the go-to player as the NCAA season wore on, but Monk can play either guard position and is an elite athlete and even better shooter with one of the highest upsides in the draft.

7 Jonathan Isaac, F, Florida State

There are two intriguing point guards on the board, but, despite having Ricky Rubio on the roster, the Timberwolves are expected to go after a PG in free agency (Jeff Teague, Jrue Holiday, and George Hill have all been recently rumoured). Isaac’s potential is as a high-level 3-and-D player who, at 6-foot-10 can create his own shot from the outside and should be a solid rebounder who can play multiple forward positions, and even smallball centre one day— a versatile tool for a team looking to build a contender in the long-term.

8 Frank Ntilikina, PG, France

The Knicks would be wise to take one of the two high-potential point guards still remaining, and which one they choose depends on how committed they are to the triangle offense. The last chunk of the season was spent auditioning players who could play in the system, so you’d have to believe they are truly committed to it, which makes Ntilikina the smart pick here over Dennis Smith Jr. Ntilikina’s size and passing acumen give him the edge over a superior athlete in the high-flying Smith Jr.

9 Dennis Smith Jr., PG, North Carolina St.

Arizona’s Lauri Markkanen is tempting here as a natural heir to Dirk Nowitzki (read: a sweet-shooting seven-footer). But Smith would be a more exciting pick — a player with high-upside who also happens to fill a noticeable need. There are knocks on his game, like his court vision and defence, but Smith is an explosive athlete who will be a regular on the highlight reels and could develop into a legitimate threat under Rick Carlisle and the Mavs’ great coaching staff.

10 Lauri Markkanen, F/C, Arizona

The Kings could really use some help on the wing, but the only player currently on the board deserving of a top-10 spot, Indiana’s OG Anunoby, is coming off a terrible knee injury and would be a very high-risk pick here. Kings big men Willie Cauley-Stein and Skal Labissiere were stellar after the departure of DeMarcus Cousins and both could mask Markkanen’s defensive and rebounding deficiencies. What they can’t do is shoot like Markkanen, who is in contention with Monk as the best shooter in the lottery and could develop into a lethal offensive weapon going forward.

11 Donovan Mitchell, G, Louisville

Zach Collins is an intriguing big man prospect, but Mitchell fills a greater need on a Hornets roster with minutes and long-term salary tied up in the frontcourt in the forms of Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Frank Kaminsky, and Cody Zeller. Mitchell was a breakout star at the draft combine and can play alongside or behind Kemba Walker.

12 Zach Collins, F/C, Gonzaga

The Pistons would be absolutely thrilled if Collins were to fall into their laps. He may not be a future superstar or anything, but he has a ton of upside on both ends of the floor, particularly defensively, and is an excellent long-term building block for a Detroit roster seemingly in flux and on the brink of explosion.

13 OG Anunoby, F, Indiana

The aforementioned injury concerns are there, but once he recovers (likely in time for the start of the season), Anunoby would be a lethal, potentially elite defender who could wreak havoc guarding multiple positions and fill the lane running the floor on the other side of the ball. Adding Anunoby to an already-promising roster could make the Nuggets one of the most intriguing future contenders in the NBA.

14 Justin Jackson, G/F, North Carolina

As my colleague Donnovan Bennett put it in Sportsnet’s last mock draft: “Pat Riley loves upperclassmen, and he loves guys who defend. Jackson checks both boxes and will be a cultural fit in Miami.”

15 Jarrett Allen, C, Texas

Duke sharpshooter Luke Kennard is falling further than anticipated, but with Portland’s offence-heavy backcourt of Damian Lillard, C.J. McCollum, and Allen Crabbe, this isn’t the spot for him. Instead, the Trailblazers go big and select a backup centre with plenty of long-term potential on both ends of the floor.

16 John Collins, PF, Wake Forest

Bobby Portis hardly broke out as expected once the Bulls traded away Taj Gibson. Collins, an excellent rebounder and skilled scorer, can be the answer in the frontcourt and a good complement to current Bulls’ bigs Nikola Mirotic and Joffrey Lauvergne.

17 Luke Kennard, SG, Duke

Kennard’s offensive game should be able to translate to the next level, where his floor-spacing would help create room for Giannis Antetokounmpo to wreak havoc while also providing the Bucks’ all-star with a dangerous weapon when driving, drawing defenders, and kicking out to the perimeter— an upgrade over Jason Terry’s role last season.

18 Jawun Evans, PG, Oklahoma State

Despite plenty of intriguing bigs remaining, the Pacers could use some insurance should Jeff Teague flee in free agency, and Evans, a solid lead guard, is worth the gamble here.

19 Justin Patton, C, Creighton

At seven feet tall and 230 pounds, Patton’s versatile skill-set coupled with his size makes him one of the most interesting big man prospects in the draft. He’s not quite NBA-ready, but will get a chance to develop at his own pace on a team with Dwight Howard currently soaking up minutes at centre.

20 T.J. Leaf, F, UCLA

Leaf proved to be a solid running mate and secondary option alongside Ball at UCLA, and could take his ability to run and stretch the floor to Portland, where he could complement the Blazers’ current core well.

21 Semi Ojeleye, F, SMU

The darling of Raptors reddit, Ojeleye is a versatile player who can do a little bit of everything. He may not be a future star, but he’ll be a welcome addition who could develop into a favourite weapon running the lane with Russell Westbrook.

22 Harry Giles, PF/C, Duke

The top-rated prospect in basketball as early as last year, a string of knee injuries and a barely-present role on Duke in his lone season make Giles one of the biggest risk/reward picks in the draft. Perfect for a Nets team looking to get lucky and operating under a long-term timeline.

23 Terrance Ferguson, SG/SF, USA

The Raps aren’t expected to land a major contributor at this spot, at least not when it comes to next season. And on a team with clear deficiencies it’s fair to ask whether Masai Ujiri should be drafting for need or potential. In Ferguson the Raptors could find both— the high school star who went the Brandon Jennings route and played pro ball overseas last season could fill the biggest need with his shooting ability, while also projecting as a piece that could use some time developing the rest of his game with the Raptors 905.

24 Derrick White, G, Colorado

Though he’s not projected to be a first-rounder on most mock drafts, scouts are very high on White, who could add security for a Jazz team in jeopardy of losing George Hill to free agency and in need of playmakers in the backcourt.

25 Isaiah Hartenstein, F/C, Germany

A big man who can stretch the floor and has a relatively high ceiling, this would be a low-risk/high-reward pick for Orlando at this spot.

26 Wesley Iwundu, G/F, Kansas State

Expect the Trailblazers to be active working the phones looking to deal one or more of their three first-rounders, but otherwise, having already picked two bigs, Iwundu, a defensive-oriented wing, would be the smart choice here.

27 Bam Adebayo, F/C, Kentucky

A big bruiser whose physicality will get him playing time from Day 1, Adebayo is a likely role player with the potential to one day become an imposing presence in the Nets’ frontcourt.

28 Ivan Rabb, PF, California

Rabb was a top-ranked high-schooler whose stock dropped throughout his college career. Yet his rebounding acumen and an offensive game that could translate well to the NBA could make him a steal this late in the draft.

29 Johnathan Motley, F, Baylor

With a high motor and disruptive length, Motley can make an impact on both ends of the floor and can represent potential matchup problems versus the Spurs’ new rivals in Golden State.

30 Jordan Bell, F/C, Oregon