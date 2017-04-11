NBA Playoff Push: Raptors-Cavs emerges as potential second-round matchup

With just a single game remaining on the schedule for most teams, the playoff race is coming right down to the wire.

In the West, all eight playoff teams are locked up, with only the Utah Jazz and L.A. Clippers fighting for seeding and home-court advantage.

In the East, however, the waters are much murkier, with Game 82 holding major playoff implications for nearly all teams in action.

Here's a breakdown of where the East stands heading into the final game of the regular season on Wednesday:

BOSTON CELTICS

Heading into Monday night, the Celtics were tied with the Cavaliers for first in the East but took care of business at home versus the Nets. Six Boston players scored in double digits, led by Isaiah Thomas' 27 points. Celtics forward Jae Crowder had a solid night all around, with 11 points (on 4-of-6 shooting), eight rebounds, six assists, a steal and two blocks.

It sets up a big game on Wednesday to close the season against a potential Raptors first-round opponent, the Milwaukee Bucks. Should the Celtics win, they can lock up first place in the East. A Celtics loss coupled with a Cavs win Wednesday versus the Raptors would see Boston finish second—. last week's blowout loss to Cleveland means Boston lost the season series and the Cavs own the tie-break advantage should both teams finish with identical records*.

*Corrected from previous draft

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS

Don't tell Boston, but by all accounts it would appear as though the Cavaliers have given up their pursuit of first place. Both LeBron James and Kyrie Irving sat out their game versus Miami on Monday night, an overtime thriller in which the Heat staved off a depleted Cavs team to secure a much-needed win to keep their playoff hopes alive. Kevin Love was in the lineup for Cleveland, but it was Miami big man Hassan Whiteside who stole the show with 23 points and 18 rebounds.

James is planning to sit out Wednesday's season finale against the Raptors, and given that Irving has reportedly been dealing with some soreness in his surgically repaired knee, don't be surprised if he watches the action in street clothes as well.

The Cavs have legitimate talent, but without those two stars will be in tough to beat Toronto, who may counter by resting their own players but don't really have much incentive to do so (more on that in a moment). It's hard to get a read on the Cavs, who have struggled over their last few games, dropping three straight including an inexplicable loss to the Atlanta Hawks over the weekend that saw the defending champs cough up a 26-point lead and get outscored 44-18 over the fourth quarter and overtime.

On a team with LeBron James—who has quietly, by his standards, dominated this season—and the same nucleus that won it all a year ago, it's hard to seriously doubt Cleveland's chances in the playoffs. But given their inconsistencies and mediocre play over the last month and a half of the season, the door may be open as wide as it's been in years for any non-LeBron team to take out the King and reach the NBA Finals.

TORONTO RAPTORS

Despite a bit of a scare through three quarters, the Raptors pulled away from the New York Knicks on Sunday for their 50th win of the season, reaching that benchmark for the second consecutive season. DeMar DeRozan was unstoppable at Madison Square Garden, dropping 38 points on a helpless Knicks team.

With the win, the Raptors clinched the third seed in the East. A win on Wednesday against Cleveland would tie the Cavaliers with a 51-31 record, but the Cavs own the tie-break edge after winning all previous matchups with the Raps this season.

That reality opens up the possibility for the Raptors to follow the Cavs' cue and rest their stars as well, but don't necessarily expect that to happen. Perhaps DeRozan could use some rest, but given that Kyle Lowry, who has looked very good since missing 21 games with a wrist injury, has only played three games with the "new-look" Raptors lineup featuring trade deadline acquisitions Serge Ibaka and P.J. Tucker, head coach Dwane Casey may look to continue to get his first unit reps before the playoffs begin.

On the flip side, Wednesday night could be a great opportunity to let the likes of Jakob Poeltl see extended minutes and continue to build his confidence heading into the post-season, where it appears he may have carved himself a decent role off the bench thanks to his solid, reliable play down the stretch.

Although Cleveland is still in the running for first, a second-place finish appears more likely (even if both teams rest their stars, Toronto's reserves should be favoured over Cleveland's). It means, should both teams advance, the Raptors and Cavs would now meet in the second round, as opposed to a conference finals rematch from a year ago.

While it's easy to look ahead to potential later-round matchups (see the headline on this story for proof), Toronto is more likely to be looking beneath them in the standings, where a tight race between the Bucks and Pacers is unfolding for the six and seven seeds in the East, and subsequently the Raptors' first-round opponent. The Raps have better odds of facing Milwaukee, but both teams present a headache in the form of either Bucks' budding superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo (who is about to become the first player ever to finish in the top 20 in points, assists, rebounds, steals and blocks in a single season) and Pacers all-star Paul George.

THE RACE FOR EIGHTH

The Heat did all they could on Monday to keep their season alive, yet will still be in tough to complete their improbable second-half turnaround and qualify for the post-season.

Despite their overtime win over Cleveland, Miami has just a 27.6 per cent chance of making the playoffs, needing the Bulls and Pacers to lose to have a chance. Math aside, it's unlikely.

Chicago, who have been on fire of late and are peaking at the right time (leading many to envision a potential first-round upset should they remain in eight and face Boston) will play the lowly Brooklyn Nets.

Indiana has a much tougher test against a streaking Hawks team, but the Pacers are on a roll themselves as winners of four straight since blowing out the Raptors last week. Miami's final game of the season comes against the fourth-seeded Washington Wizards.