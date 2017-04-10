NBA Power Rankings: DeRozan helping to raise stakes for Raptors

1 Kevin Durant returned from his knee injury on Saturday and looked like he’d barely missed a beat. Oh, and the Warriors have now won 14 straight. Heading into the post-season they look more unbeatable than ever.

2016–17 record: 66-14 Previous: 1

2 The Spurs sat out Kawhi Leonard, LaMarcus Aldridge, Pau Gasol, Tony Parker, and Manu Ginobili on Saturday and still beat the Mavericks by 13 points.

2016–17 record: 61-19 Previous: 2

3 They may be 3-4 over their last seven but James Harden is doing what he can to prove his MVP case, averaging 28.3 points, 10.3 assist, 9.7 rebounds, and nearly a block and steal each per game during that stretch.

2016–17 record: 54-26 Previous: 3

4 Uh-oh. After sending a message by smoking the Celtics and taking over first-place, the Cavs have lost two in a row to the Hawks, and gave up a 26-point lead on Sunday. How much do you read into that?

2016–17 record: 51-29 Previous: 5

5 DeMar DeRozan has scored at least 35 in six of the Raptors’ last 11 games, and Toronto is 9-2 in that span. Kyle Lowry is working his way back into the fold nicely, while the Raps are getting strong contributions from their bench— specifically P.J. Tucker, Patrick Patterson, and Jakob Poeltl.

2016–17 record: 50-31 Previous: 6

6 The Celtics aren’t exactly striking the fear of Larry Bird into the rest of the NBA lately. They relinquished first-place and their only wins over the last six games have come versus non-playoff teams.

2016–17 record: 51-29 Previous: 4

7 A clutch win versus the Spurs on Sunday helped secure home-court advantage on the back of a big night from Chris Paul, and will close off the season with another big test vs. the Rockets.

2016–17 record: 49-31 Previous: 7

8 The Jazz ran into a red-hot Damian Lillard over the weekend to drop just their second game over the last seven. Personally I can’t wait for Rudy Gobert’s coming out party this post-season. The Frenchman is averaging career high’s across the board- 14 points, 12.8 rebounds, and a league-leading 2.7 blocks while shooting an absurd 66 per cent from the floor.

2016–17 record: 49-31 Previous: 8

9 The Wizards couldn’t end Miami’s season over the weekend and are hoping John Wall’s cold-shooting night (5-18) isn’t a sign of things to come in the playoffs.

2016–17 record: 48-32 Previous: 9

10 The Bucks faced (and beat) the 76ers at the right time, after losing three-straight. Currently the Bucks are in sixth in the East and matched up with the Raptors, where their length and stars Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo could do damage.

2016–17 record: 41-39 Previous: 10

11 So… this Westbrook guy… Pretty good.

2016–17 record: 46-34 Previous: 12

12 What a turn of events. After looking extremely beatable over the past month, the Hawks have just beat the Cavaliers in two straight, and toppled the Celtics before that. Paul Millsap is heating up at the right time.

2016–17 record: 42-38 Previous: 16

13 The Grizzlies will draw the San Antonio Spurs in round one, as favourable a matchup as there is given their deliberate, physical style of play. But Memphis has struggled to defend the perimeter and allowed Detroit to shoot 6-7 from deep in the fourth quarter of their recent loss vs. the Pistons. That’s a death wish versus the Spurs.

2016–17 record: 43-38 Previous: 15

14 Portland locked up the West’s 8th seed thanks to 26 points in the first quarter and 59 total for Damian Lillard during their win over Utah— it’s just about the only formula if the Trailblazers stand a chance to steal some games off the Warriors in round one.

2016–17 record: 40-40 Previous: 11

15 Clinging onto their playoffs hope and currently in 7th, the Pacers have stepped up when they’ve needed to and have now won three straight with a winnable game on deck versus the 76ers.

2016–17 record: 40-40 Previous: 17

16 Currently in 8th, the Bulls have turned their fortunes around just in time. That said, a loss to Brooklyn this weekend doesn’t exactly spark optimism, does it?

2016–17 record: 39-41 Previous: 14

17 Miami’s season comes down to the wire this week, with a pair of must-win games starting with Cleveland Monday night. The Heat dropped a crucial game vs. the Raptors but salvaged their playoff hopes thanks to a game-winning basket from James Johnson.

2016–17 record: 39-41 Previous: 13

18 Eliminated from the post-season on Sunday thanks to a buzzer-beating dagger from (way) downtown courtesy of MVP favourite Russell Westbrook. With Nikola Jokic manning the middle, however, there’s plenty of hope for the Nuggets’ future.

2016–17 record: 38-42 Previous: 19

19 It looked like the Hornets were going to make a playoff push, didn’t it? So much for that. Charlotte has dropped three straight and are now officially out of contention.

2016–17 record: 36-44 Previous: 18

20 It’s too late to make the playoffs for the Pels, but with their first-rounder more than likely going to Sacramento as part of the Cousins trade, the franchise must be happy seeing Boogie and Anthony Davis co-existing nicely, a solid bedrock for the future.

2016–17 record: 33-47 Previous: 20

21 Give credit to the Pistons, who refused to tank when they were given every opportunity to slip in the standings and increase their lottery odds. Instead, they’ve won two straight against playoff-bound teams from the West, the Rockets and Grizzlies.

2016–17 record: 37-43 Previous: 21

22 Losers of four straight and helping their lottery odds, count the Mavs as a team who could strike gold at the NBA lottery and potentially turn their fortunes around faster than we thought, especially if Dirk still has more in the tank.

2016–17 record: 32-48 Previous: 22

23 Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns each scored 40 points on Sunday (Towns also grabbed 21 rebounds, for good measure) as Minnesota reminds us that there is still plenty of hope for the future. The T’Wolves will be fascinating to watch on lottery night.

2016–17 record: 31-49 Previous: 23

24 After Sunday’s loss, Raptors fans can confirm that despite a sad season, there is hope for the Knicks thanks to not only Kristaps Porzingis, but fellow young players like Willy Hernangomez, Ron Baker, and their upcoming lottery pick. I played around with a draft simulator and the Knicks landed in the top-3 three out of five times. Just saying.

2016–17 record: 30-51 Previous: 25

25 Don’t look now but the Kings may be on their way to a solid rebuild. Buddy Hield has been solid since being acquired for Boogie Cousins, while big men Willie Cauley-Stein and Skal Labissiere have impressed with newfound minutes. The best part? The Kings will likely have two lottery picks in a loaded front-end of the draft.

2016–17 record: 31-49 Previous: 24

26 The Lakers really suck at this tanking thing. If they don’t land in the top-3 in the draft, they lose their pick altogether. The stakes couldn’t be higher. Yet L.A. has now won four straight. Terrible. The only redeeming part is seeing Brampton, ON’s Tyler Ennis perform well in big minutes during that stretch.

2016–17 record: 25-55 Previous: 27

27 2-8 in their last ten, the 76ers are doing something they are awfully familiar with: securing the best lottery odds possible. In other news, last year’s no.1 overall pick Ben Simmons has reportedly now grown to seven-feet tall. So there’s that.

2016–17 record: 28-52 Previous: 26

28 Another team struggling to properly tank, the Suns have tried everything, including trotting out the youngest starting line-up in history, but their players actually seem to care and Devin Booker took things personally in a matchup vs. Westbrook and the Thunder this past weekend. The Suns have now won two straight, but thanks to the Lakers still have last-place in the West locked up.

2016–17 record: 24-57 Previous: 29

29 Cut to: Magic fans furiously refreshing NBA draft lottery simulators in the hopes of getting lucky.

2015–16 record: 28-52 Previous: 28