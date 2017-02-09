NBA Power Rankings: How far have the once-mighty Raptors fallen?

1 The Warriors have scored at least 100 points in 53 consecutive home games. They’ve now gone 138 straight games with no back-to-back losses. Hard to see them losing a best of seven series when they have home court advantage. (DB)

2016–17 record: 44-8 Previous: 1

2 They can handle playing without Pau Gasol — but not without Kawhi Leonard. Case in point: The shellacking in Memphis on Monday. The good news is Leonard returned Wednesday for a win over Philly and Gasol could now be back before the all-star break. (CB)

2016–17 record: 40-12 Previous: 2

3 The Kyle Korver experiment looks good now. Korver scored 29 points, his highest number since 2007, versus Indiana. (DB)

2016–17 record: 36-15 Previous: 3

4 Boston had 18 turnovers in a loss to Sacramento. Toronto isn’t the only Atlantic Division team that struggles against inferior opponents. (DB)

2016–17 record: 33-19 Previous: 6

5 Rolling. Just rolling. They’ve lost two games in their last 14 — a one-point squeaker on the road to Detroit and an OT loss to the Cavs. Again: When the season is over people will ask, “How was Bradley Beal not an all-star?” (CB)

2016–17 record: 31-21 Previous: 8

6 Since the end of their recent nine-game win streak, the Rockets are just 7-8. But they still look solid heading toward the all-star break having already notched 38 wins and weathered a long Clint Capela absence. (CB)

2016–17 record: 38-17 Previous: 5

7 Is this the deepest team in the league? Still not fully healthy (Rodney Hood is out with a knee sprain), their bench put up 66 in a win over the Pelicans last night. (CB)

2016–17 record: 34-19 Previous: 4

8 The Clippers ended a three-game losing streak with help from Blake Griffin’s season high 32 points. That’s the most a Clippers player has scored all year and a reminder how different they are offensively with him in the lineup. (DB)

2016–17 record: 32-21 Previous: 7

9 They were a game below .500 on Boxing Day, but have since gone 15-6 to sit fifth in the East. Now just a half-game behind the Raptors for fourth. (CB)

2016–17 record: 31-22 Previous: 10

10 Currently riding a three-game win streak and looking likely to usurp the Clippers for the West’s fifth seed momentarily. (CB)

2016–17 record: 33-22 Previous: 11

11 The Raptors are 3-10 in their last 13 on the road and 4-9 over the last 13 games overall. Since the calendar turned to 2017 they’ve been one of the worst teams in the NBA. (DB)

2016–17 record: 32-22 Previous: 9

12 Russell Westbrook triple doubles and the seventh seed in the West — that’s what this team is. (CB)

2016–17 record: 30-23 Previous: 12

13 Kyle Korver hit eight three pointers versus Indiana Wednesday night. Rodney Stuckey has hit eight three pointers all year. Therein lies the Pacers problem. (DB)

2016–17 record: 29-23 Previous: 14

14 The Pistons had a season high 32 assists and 70 points in the paint versus the Lakers. The Jon Leur contract is proving to be one of the best in the league. (DB)

2016–17 record: 25-28 Previous: 20

15 Currently the owner of the last playoff spot in the West despite being six games under .500. When Nikola Jokic gets 30 minutes (happening a lot more lately, by the way), they’re 10-3. (CB)

2016–17 record: 23-29 Previous: 13

16 Twelve wins in a row dating back to Jan. 18. Before this stretch they’d won 11 games all season. (CB)

2016–17 record: 23-30 Previous: 23

17 The Bulls are rumoured to be interested in Jahlil Okafor. For a team that already has the worst offensive spacing in the league the fit would be odd. However, things can’t get worse in Chi-Town after a 31-point loss to the Warriors. (DB)

2016–17 record: 26-27 Previous: 18

18 They’re 27th in the NBA in defensive rating, giving up 111.7 points per 100 possessions. Unlikely that changes much with the current starting backcourt, which creates a major challenge for the front office moving forward. (CB)

2016–17 record: 23-30 Previous: 15

19 Still in the mix at just a half-game beyond the Pistons for the East’s final playoff spot, but the trend is hard to ignore. They’d lost seven straight before Tuesday’s gimme versus the Nets at home. (CB)

2016–17 record: 24-28 Previous: 16

20 Jabari Parker suffered a torn ACL Wednesday that will see him miss at least 12 months. Sad for a struggling Bucks team who looked ready to make a push with Khris Middleton’s return from injury. (DB)

2016–17 record: 22-29 Previous: 17

21 The Yogi Farrell explosion was fun, wasn’t it? But both he and the team cooled off the last two games with losses to Portland and Denver, two of their biggest rivals in the chase for the eighth seed. (CB)

2016–17 record: 20-32 Previous: 21

22 After being assessed his 16th technical and being forced to sit out a game per league rules DeMarcus Cousins deleted his social media accounts. His issues are his penchant to vent out of frustration on the court not online. (DB)

2016–17 record: 21-32 Previous: 25

23 They’re young, but still frustrating. After taking five of six and showing signs of putting things together, they ripped off four Ls before last night’s win over Toronto. (CB)

2016–17 record: 20-33 Previous: 24

24 Charles Oakley was arrested but Knicks fans would prefer James Dolan to be put in jail. The scene in New York can’t get uglier, can it? (DB)

2016–17 record: 22-32 Previous: 22

25 Anthony Davis needs help. A lot of help. (CB)

2016–17 record: 20-33 Previous: 26

26 Canadian Nik Stauskas looks good coming off the bench. His line of 16 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and four three-pointers on 50% shooting versus the Spurs shows he could live up to his pre-draft expectations after all. (DB)

2016–17 record: 18-34 Previous: 19

27 They’ve won two of their last nine — both of those against the Raptors. And they get only one more game against Toronto the rest of the season. It’s not looking good in O-Town. (CB)

2015–16 record: 20-34 Previous: 27

28 Devin Booker is the youngest player in NBA history to score 20+ points in 16 straight games. He’s also an amazing trash talker. Case in point: his assessment of Troy Daniels, who he reminded media after their skirmish on Wednesday “has been on five teams in three years and he has the nerve to talk trash to me.” (DB)

2016–17 record: 15-33 Previous: 29

29 The Lakers brought in Magic Johnson as an advisor which might mean the end to Jim Buss in a basketball related role. Either way LA needs to worry about being worse not better. If they don’t land in the top three of the draft lottery they give up their 2017 pick. (DB)

2016–17 record: 18-37 Previous: 28