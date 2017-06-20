NBA Rumour Roundup: Latest on George, Butler, Porzingis trade talk

It’s been a little more than a week since the Golden State Warriors lifted their second Larry O’Brien Trophy in three years but the NBA news cycle isn’t in a post-championship slumber.

With the draft just two days away and free agency drawing closer, there are no shortage of juicy rumours. Here’s some of the biggest buzz going on around the league:

Pacers looking to move quickly on George trade?

The biggest shockwave sent through the NBA world since the Finals concluded has been Paul George informing the Indiana Pacers that he will not re-sign with the club following the 2017-18 season. This news has sprung Pacers general manager Kevin Pritchard into action as he attempts to work out a deal involving the disgruntled superstar.

We may not have to wait long to see where George ends up, as Sam Amico of Fox Sports Ohio reports the Pacers would like a trade completed before Thursday’s draft.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are one of the teams rumoured to be interested in acquiring the four-time all-star, but it remains to be seen whether or not they have enough pieces to pull off the blockbuster.

The Butler sweepstakes

The Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls do not have any footing on a draft-day trade involving Jimmy Butler, sources tell K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune.

For now, the Celtics appear more likely to use their No. 3 pick in the draft and then make a run at Gordon Hayward in free agency.

Muddying the waters is the fact Hayward earned his first all-star berth while averaging a career-high 21.9 points per game for the up-and-coming Utah Jazz. It’s not hard to imagine the 27-year-old sticking with the young and talented Jazz core.

While the Celtics appear to be out on Butler for now, another Eastern Conference powerhouse is upping the ante in the Butler sweepstakes. Cleveland’s LeBron James and Kyrie Irving have been reaching out to Butler directly, sources tell Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun Times. As is the dilemma with a potential George deal, Cleveland likely does not have the pieces required to pry Butler out of the Bulls’ grasp, meaning a third team would presumably need to jump in to facilitate a trade.

That is if the Minnesota Timberwolves don’t strike first.

Gasol to decline 2017-18 option

Pau Gasol plans on re-signing with the San Antonio Spurs, but he will decline the $16.2 million option on his contract for next season to work out a multi-year deal, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical.

The decision figures to hurt the veteran’s wallet in the immediate future, but a longer-term deal at a lesser annual salary gives San Antonio more cap flexibility to add an impact free agent. The Spurs landing Chris Paul or Kyle Lowry suddenly doesn’t seem like as much of a longshot as it did just 24 hours ago.

Porzingis not untouchable?

The New York Knicks have been a disaster for the past four seasons, but perhaps the lone bright spot has been the play of 21-year-old Kristaps Porzingis.

Well, the Latvian youngster suddenly finds himself the subject of trade rumours as Knicks president Phil Jackson gauges the market.

The idea of trading away a young, burgeoning star who is cost-effective and under team control for at least two more seasons seems like a Knicks thing to do.

Wade planning to stay at home

Dwyane Wade dropped some jaws a year ago when he decided to leave the Miami Heat after 13 years to return home to Chicago and suit up for the Bulls. The former Finals MVP is planning on extending his stay in the Windy City by exercising his player option for next season, reports ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne.

If he were to return to Chicago on the deal, Wade would be paid a cool $24 million. It’s hard to imagine him pulling in that kind of money on the open market. After years of leaving money on the table in Miami so the Heat could allocate funds elsewhere, Wade could be content to cash in next season, even if it means enduring the first year of a possible Bulls rebuild. His decision doesn’t have to be made until June 27.

Mr. Big Shot heading to Cleveland?

Cleveland is reportedly setting its sights on former all-star Chauncey Billups, who retired from the NBA in 2014. While the 40-year-old point guard’s career 39 per cent clip from three-point range could intrigue a Cavaliers team on the court, they are instead looking to hire the Detroit Pistons legend as their president of basketball operations.

With Cleveland and former general manager David Griffin mutually parting ways Monday, Billups would have to hire a new GM. Billups does not have any front-office experience but he did recently interview for the Atlanta Hawks’ GM position.

Bonus: Draft madness in the works?

From the outrageous attire to the surprise selections, the NBA Draft is typically a highly entertaining event. While watching 20-year-olds make fools of themselves with their wardrobe decisions provides amusing television, nothing beats the drama of a good draft-day blockbuster.

It may be unlikely, but the Sacramento Kings could drop some jaws if they decide to package their Nos. 5 and 10 selections in a deal with the Celtics to draft Kansas standout Josh Jackson with the third overall pick.