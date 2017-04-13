NBA sets attendance record with nearly 22 million fans

The NBA said Thursday the total attendance exceeded 21.9 million. (Mark Blinch/CP)

NEW YORK — The NBA has broken its attendance record by drawing nearly 22 million fans this season.

The league said Thursday the total exceeded 21.9 million, topping last season’s mark by more than 25,000.

The average attendance of 17,884 was also a record. The 723 sellouts tied the mark set in 2015-16.

