NBA Trade Rumours: The Serge Ibaka sweepstakes

With the NBA’s Feb. 23 trade deadline less than two weeks away, the rumours are starting to pick up.

Here is some of the biggest buzz from around the league.

Magic Ramping Up Trade Discussions

Sitting in 13th place in the Eastern Conference, the Orlando Magic seem to be open for business. The Magic shocked many at this time last year when they sent promising youngster Tobias Harris to the Detroit Pistons and have the tools to make another big splash.

With pieces like Serge Ibaka, Nikola Vucevic and Jeff Green presumably available, Orlando could be one of the busiest teams come the deadline, according to Steve Kyler of Basketball Insiders.

The Toronto Raptors have reportedly been a team linked to Ibaka in recent talks, and although he would be a logical fit for a team seeking an impact power forward, Kyler doubts Toronto would surrender the assets necessary to land the big man. His looming free agency is a factor in any potential deal as GMs would be reluctant to give up a sizeable package for a rental player.

If he were to find a new home, Ibaka may only have to drive a few hours down I-95 as the Miami Heat have expressed interest in the 27-year-old, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.





One name we’ve been told is on Miami’s radar: Orlando forward Serge Ibaka, an impending free agent for whom the Magic reportedly is willing to consider offers.



He has averaged 14.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and shot 38.6 percent on threes and is in his prime at 27. It’s unclear whether the Heat has assets that the Magic wants, or how aggressively Miami will pursue this. But Ibaka intrigues the Heat.



Miami stumbled out of the gate but a 12-game win streak has it just two games out of a playoff spot in the East.

Cavaliers Targeting Pair of Veterans

Jose Calderon and Andrew Bogut have emerged as potential targets for the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to ESPN's Marc Stein.

Calderon is averaging just 3.3 points and 2.1 assists in over 12 minutes per game for the Los Angeles Lakers while Bogut, the defensive-minded Dallas Mavericks centre, has posted a line of 3.0 points and 8.4 rebounds per game on the year.

Acquiring either of these players will be difficult given Cleveland's salary cap limitations, so the defending champs may have to look elsewhere. Calderon and Bogut come with $7.7-million and $11-million salaries, respectively. The Cavaliers have also considered younger, more affordable options as they reportedly made an offer for Philadelphia 76ers point guard T.J. McConnell that was turned down.



Los Angeles Lakers guard Jose Calderon. (Mark J. Terrill/AP)

Okafor, Noel on the Move?

Speaking of the 76ers, GM Bryan Colangelo has stated there has been increased discussion regarding young big men Jahlil Okafor and Nerlens Noel.

With Joel Embiid cementing his status as a franchise cornerstone, there simply doesn't seem to be enough playing time to go around for Okafor and Noel, especially once No. 1 pick Ben Simmons returns from injury.

Noel's numbers are down across the board in 2016-17 due to Philadelphia's crowded frontcourt. He's also a restricted free agent come the summer and if the 76ers don't view him as part of their long-term future, look for them to pull the trigger on a trade.

Meanwhile, Okafor's minutes have also taken a nosedive in his sophomore season as he has been relegated to a reserve role. One team allegedly linked to acquiring his services is his hometown Chicago Bulls, but a third team would likely have to enter the fray to make salaries match up.



Nets Placing High Value on Lopez

The Brooklyn Nets are the worst team in the NBA and it's not even close. Their most valuable asset come the trade deadline is centre Brook Lopez, who is putting together another strong season, averaging better than 20 points per game as the offence's focal point.

Brooklyn's asking price is steep, and has not wavered, according to Kyler. The Nets are reportedly seeking a lottery-level pick in this year's draft in addition to a first-rounder in 2018.

Lopez still has one more year left on his contract and is owed $22.6 million in 2017-18.