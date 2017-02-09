Oakley incident speaks volumes about sorry state of Knicks

After a little while it became clear: Charles Oakley wasn’t showing up.

The irascible, physical, prideful power forward — not to mention erstwhile bodyguard to Patrick Ewing and blocking back for Michael Jordan — was not on the flight from Atlanta to Toronto. And he wasn’t going to be on any Atlanta-Toronto flights any time soon.

Back in the summer of 1998, it didn’t seem like the start of a promising relationship between the Toronto Raptors and their highest-profile trade acquisition. But then-Raptors GM Glen Grunwald understood what was going on.

On one hand you had Oakley, an NBA veteran who had only ever been the roughest, toughest player in the NBA’s roughest, toughest era, creating room for stars to operate on teams that contended for championships.

On the other was Grunwald hoping to sell Oakley on the merits of playing on a team coming off a 16-win season. He'd traded Marcus Camby to New York with the idea that Oakley’s credibility as one of the league’s no-nonsense veterans would lend stability and leadership to a roster featuring 19-year-old Tracy McGrady and a rookie named Vince Carter.

So Grunwald figured if Oak wouldn’t come to Toronto, Grunwald would go to him.

“Oak’s a very proud guy, but he’s a sensitive guy, too,” said Grunwald, who went on to become an executive with the Knicks for eight years before being fired out of the blue on the eve of the 2013–14 season; odd given the Knicks had won 54 games the previous year. “I think he was really hurt when he was first traded to the Raptors after being with the Knicks for so long and doing so much for them.... It was tough times for the Raptors back them so [then-Raptors head coach Butch Carter and I] flew down to Atlanta, tracked him down and had a good meeting with him. But I think he had earned the right to be treated with respect and when you do that, he reacts well to that. When he feels disrespected, he’s not going to react so well to that.”

All of which is to say the scene that unfolded last night at Madison Square Garden — where a beloved former player got dragged out his old arena on his back — almost makes perfect sense, even if it’s likely without precedent in the annals of modern professional sports.

The basics are these: Oakley, who played 10 seasons with the Knicks on teams coached by Pat Riley and Jeff Van Gundy in the 1990s, bought tickets for himself and four friends to watch the Knicks play the Los Angeles Clippers. That he had to buy tickets is part of the story. The Knicks under Dolan have been at odds with Oakley, leaving him on the outside looking in when it comes to honouring former players or formally recognizing him during the Knicks' 70th-anniversary season last year.

His sin? Oakley has been free with opinions about the Knicks' aimlessness and dysfunction, blaming Dolan for it. He even advised LeBron James to steer away from New York when he was a free agent in 2010.

He said what any other Knicks fan or NBA observer has been saying for years, in other words.

“I know there had been mutual frustrations between Oak and the organization for years and when I was there I know he was trying get a meeting or something,” said Grunwald. “So I’m sure it’s years of built-up frustration from Oak.”

Oakley's seats were in the row behind Dolan, who is as reviled by Knicks fans as Oakley is loved. Late in the first quarter MSG security approached the area with orders to eject Oakley. There are reports that the former Knicks star was verbally abusing Dolan, which may have prompted his ejection, although Oakley has denied that, his claims supported by fans in published accounts.

What happened next has been watched by millions but is still difficult to comprehend: One of the most respected players in Knicks history getting into a shoving match with building security and eventually being wrestled to the floor and dragged out, handcuffed and charged with assault among other infractions.

And to top it off the Knicks put out an official statement via Twitter claiming Oakley had been behaving “in a highly inappropriate and completely abusive manner." They added, condescendingly, “we hope he gets some help soon.”

To be clear: Oakley doesn’t get a pass for shoving around MSG security. “Oak being Oak” doesn’t include the right to lay his hands on people doing the job they were told to do.

But the organization taunting Oakley from the safety of their Twitter account? Unreal.

The NBA is full of franchises in various states of competitive disarray at the moment, from the Orlando Magic to the Sacramento Kings to the Los Angeles Lakers. But perhaps none is as frustrating as the Knicks' situation, since the gap between what the franchise is and what it could be is so vast and the source of it keeps coming back to one person.

The only winners are teams like the Raptors, who can essentially look past the Knicks as a potential threat for the forseeable future.

Everything else about the incident tells you all you need to know about why the Knicks — in theory one of the NBA’s flagship franchises — have been a garbage fire since Dolan was given responsibility for them as a subsidiary of his father’s cable-television empire. In short: They are run by a trust-fund baby with bad judgement and a thin skin.

They’ve won just one playoff series in the last 18 years and have been a source of dark comedy throughout the NBA as Dolan has made a career of grasping for the shiny object and then throwing it away in a tantrum when it doesn’t work out the way he envisioned.

The Oakley fiasco provided a momentary distraction from the on-going saga between Phil Jackson — who Dolan paid $60 million as a first-time team executive — and Carmelo Anthony, the rapidly aging Knicks star. To date, Jackson’s strategy for trading Anthony has been to publicly diminish his value.

It’s bizarre.

Everything Dolan touches goes sour. He felt so bamboozled after completing the Anthony trade with then-Denver Nuggets GM Masai Ujiri and subsequently when he pushed Grunwald to acquire Andrea Bargnani (after Ujiri had taken the Toronto job) that he got gun-shy when the opportunity came up to trade for Raptors guard Kyle Lowry in November 2014.

It was a moment that changed the fortunes of both franchises.

The Raptors are poised to make their fourth straight playoff appearance while the Knicks remain mired in chaos.

Clearly Oakley was in the wrong when he tried to wrestle his way out of the clutches of MSG security. It’s hard to defend that.

But that the Knicks and Dolan are at such an impasse with a player known only for hard work, physical sacrifice and the willingness to speak the truth?

That explains a lot.

When he was with the Raptors Grunwald’s relationship with Oakley didn’t get off to the smoothest start, but once they met and talked, the foundation was laid for a fruitful partnership. Oakley’s time in Toronto lasted just three seasons — all well after his prime — but he can’t show his face at the Air Canada Centre without inspiring an ovation.

“He brought leadership, both verbally and by example, which is tough to find,” says Grunwald, currently the athletic director at McMaster University. “He brought a personality that demanded respect and attention from other players and a winning approach to basketball. And when you have an inexperienced group like we had you needed that in your locker room and I think he delivered.

“Oak is a very proud guy and often a curmudgeon,” says Grunwald, who knows first-hand the inner-workings of the Knicks under Dolan. “But what he says is often true. You might not want to hear it but at the same time he deserves some respect.”

It’s something Dolan doesn’t seem to understand, and his franchise reflects it.