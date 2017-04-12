Pacers, Bulls claim final two NBA playoff spots, Heat left out

The NBA playoff picture is complete, and the Indiana Pacers and Chicago Bulls have claimed the final two Eastern Conference playoff spots.

The two teams started the evening in a three-team chase for the two spots with the Miami Heat. After all three teams won Wednesday, that left Indiana out in front at 42-40 with Chicago and Miami tied at 41-41.

The Bulls get the spot on head-to-head tie break as they won the season series 2–1.

The Heat had the NBA’s fifth-best record since Jan. 1 at 30-17, but couldn’t overcome their sluggish start.

Indiana will now play the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the NBA playoffs while Chicago gets the Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics.

The other two Eastern Conference matchups will feature the Toronto Raptors hosting the Milwaukee Bucks and the Washington Wizards going against the Atlanta Hawks.