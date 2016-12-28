Pacers’ Paul George, Nate McMillan fined for comments on officiating

Paul George of the Indiana Pacers was fined by the NBA on Wednesday. (Darron Cummings/AP)

NEW YORK — Indiana Pacers forward Paul George was fined $15,000 and coach Nate McMillan $10,000 on Wednesday by the NBA for public criticism of officiating.

George and McMillan spoke after the Pacers’ 90-85 loss at Chicago on Monday night.

