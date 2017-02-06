Pacers shake down Thunder with second-half comeback

INDIANAPOLIS — Paul George had 21 points and eight rebounds, Jeff Teague scored 17 points and the Indiana Pacers rallied from an 11-point halftime deficit to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 93-90 on Monday night.

Indiana has won seven straight games — its longest winning streak in almost two years.

Russell Westbrook led Oklahoma City with 27 points, a season-high 18 rebounds and nine assists, falling just short of his 26th triple-double this season.

The Thunder struggled mightily in the second half, giving away a 52-41 halftime lead by midway through the third quarter. The Pacers then went on a 12-4 run to take a 79-72 advantage early in the fourth and never trailed again.

Indiana led 91-82 with 4:48 to go, but the Thunder scored eight straight points and had a chance to take the lead with 1:39 to play until Westbrook missed a layup and Steven Adams missed a tip.

George answered with an 18-footer, and Oklahoma City didn't score again.

Westbrook missed two 3-pointers in the final 7.6 seconds that could have forced overtime.

It was that kind of night for Westbrook, who went 10 of 27 from the field and 4 of 10 on 3s.

Indiana, which shot 30.4 per cent from the field in the first half, shot 46.3 per cent in the second half.

TIP-INS

Thunder: They are 3-6 on the second night of back-to-backs this season. ... Oklahoma City was swept by the Pacers for the first time since 2008-09. ... Adams had 15 points and nine rebounds and Andre Roberson had 11 points and 11 rebounds. ... Jerami Grant had five blocks. ... The Thunder shot 46.7 per cent in the first half and 30.2 per cent in the second.

Pacers: They have won four straight home games. ... Indiana moved within one win of extending the NBA's longest active streak of consecutive winning seasons at home to 28. ... The Pacers are 14-4 since Jan. 1. ... Myles Turner had 10 points and four blocks, his 13th game this season with at least four blocks. ... Glenn Robinson III had 14 points off the bench. ... Al Jefferson's three-game streak of scoring in double digits came to an end.

UP NEXT

Thunder: Will host the defending NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night before Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors come to town Saturday.

Pacers: Will wait to see if LeBron James suits up for the division-leading Cavs on Wednesday night. James did not play in his last two games in Indianapolis.