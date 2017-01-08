Patrick Patterson returns to Raptors lineup against Rockets

The Toronto Raptors will have a familiar face back in their lineup on Sunday night against the Houston Rockets.

Patrick Patterson is returning to Toronto’s rotation after missing the last four games with a left knee strain.

The 27-year-old power forward is averaging 7.3 points and 5.6 rebounds per game in over 28 minutes of action.

Patterson played just nine minutes in the Raptors’ 99-91 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Dec. 29. Toronto went 2-2 with the six foot nine, 235 pounder out of the lineup.