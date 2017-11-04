Paul Millsap lifts Denver Nuggets over Miami Heat

DENVER — Paul Millsap had 27 points, including three straight free throws with 11.9 seconds remaining, and the Denver Nuggets topped the Miami Heat 95-94 on Friday night.

Nikola Jokic added 19 points and 14 rebounds as the Nuggets shook off some late struggles at the line to win their second straight on a six-game homestand.

Millsap delivered at a key moment. After missing three of his previous four foul shots, the Nuggets’ big off-season acquisition was fouled at the 3-point line by James Johnson and sunk each of his free throws, delighting a lively crowd at the Pepsi Center.

Dion Waiters nearly won it for Miami on the other end with a 3-pointer that rattled in and out in the final second.

Goran Dragic scored 23 points for the Heat. Waiters and Johnson each had 15.

Denver didn’t have a lead until midway through the third quarter when Jokic swished a short jumper to make 65-63. The Nuggets kept the lead until late in the fourth.

In the final minute, Waiters had a driving layup with 30 seconds remaining and Dragic made 1 of 2 from the line to give the Heat a 94-92 lead.

TIP-INS

Heat: Dragic and Whiteside both started a perfect 4 for 4 from the field as Miami led 37-28 at the end of the first. The Heat were 15 of 19 from the field in the quarter.

Nuggets: F Juan Hernangomez missed a seventh straight game with mononucleosis. Coach Michael Malone said Hernangomez has taken part in limited work at practice but won’t return for a few weeks. … Emmanuel Mudiay had 12 points and Wilson Chandler had 11. … The Nuggets outscored Miami 25-13 in the third quarter to take a 76-71 lead.

UP NEXT

Heat: Visit Blake Griffin and the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.

Nuggets: Wrap up a home back-to-back with Golden State on Saturday.