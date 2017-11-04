Paul Millsap lifts Denver Nuggets over Miami Heat

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Denver Nuggets guard Emmanuel Mudiay, right, drives the lane past Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic, of Slovenia, during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, in Denver. The Nuggets won 95-94. (David Zalubowski/AP)
DENVER — Paul Millsap had 27 points, including three straight free throws with 11.9 seconds remaining, and the Denver Nuggets topped the Miami Heat 95-94 on Friday night.
Nikola Jokic added 19 points and 14 rebounds as the Nuggets shook off some late struggles at the line to win their second straight on a six-game homestand.
Millsap delivered at a key moment. After missing three of his previous four foul shots, the Nuggets’ big off-season acquisition was fouled at the 3-point line by James Johnson and sunk each of his free throws, delighting a lively crowd at the Pepsi Center.
Dion Waiters nearly won it for Miami on the other end with a 3-pointer that rattled in and out in the final second.
Goran Dragic scored 23 points for the Heat. Waiters and Johnson each had 15.
Denver didn’t have a lead until midway through the third quarter when Jokic swished a short jumper to make 65-63. The Nuggets kept the lead until late in the fourth.
In the final minute, Waiters had a driving layup with 30 seconds remaining and Dragic made 1 of 2 from the line to give the Heat a 94-92 lead.
TIP-INS
Heat: Dragic and Whiteside both started a perfect 4 for 4 from the field as Miami led 37-28 at the end of the first. The Heat were 15 of 19 from the field in the quarter.
Nuggets: F Juan Hernangomez missed a seventh straight game with mononucleosis. Coach Michael Malone said Hernangomez has taken part in limited work at practice but won’t return for a few weeks. … Emmanuel Mudiay had 12 points and Wilson Chandler had 11. … The Nuggets outscored Miami 25-13 in the third quarter to take a 76-71 lead.
UP NEXT
Heat: Visit Blake Griffin and the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.
Nuggets: Wrap up a home back-to-back with Golden State on Saturday.