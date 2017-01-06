Paul Pogba endorses Tristan Thompson for NBA All-Star Game

With NBA All-Star Game fan voting well underway, #NBAVote is filling up Twitter timelines everywhere.

Actors, musicians and other famous societal figures often take to social media to push for their favourite player to be named a starter in the annual event.

Which brings us to what appears to be a strange endorsement…

Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba has thrown his support behind Cleveland Cavaliers Canadian big man Tristan Thompson.

The relationship between the two athletes is largely undocumented, but this show of encouragement suggests they have probably crossed paths somewhere.

Thompson is likely going to need a few more celebrities to campaign for him as he was not one of the top 10 vote-getters among Eastern Conference frontcourt players after the first returns were announced Thursday. His season stats do not suggest he deserves to start the All-Star Game in New Orleans on Feb. 19 as he is averaging 6.9 points and 10.0 rebounds per game.

Fan voting ends Jan. 16.