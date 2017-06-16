Pistons’ Bullock, Pacers’ Ellis suspended after violating drug policy

Detroit Pistons small forward Reggie Bullock and Indiana Pacers guard Monta Ellis have been suspended without pay for five games each after violating terms of the league’s anti-drug policy, the NBA announced on Friday.

The suspensions will begin at the beginning of the 2017-18 season.

Kevin Pritchard, Pacers president of basketball operations, commented on the matter in a press release.

“Monta’s suspension is a very serious matter to our franchise and it will be dealt with accordingly,” he said.

Ellis, 31, is a 12-year NBA veteran, while the 26-year-old Bullock just completed his fourth year in the league.