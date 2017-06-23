Pistons guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope suspended for two games after DUI

Detroit Pistons guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has been sentenced to a year of probation in connection with a March traffic stop in suburban Detroit. Caldwell-Pope learned his punishment Wednesday June 14, 2017, after pleading guilty to allowing a person to drive under the influence. A charge of operating while intoxicated was dismissed. (Carlos Osorio/AP)

NEW YORK — Detroit Pistons guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was suspended for two games without pay by the NBA on Friday for pleading guilty to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Caldwell-Pope was sentenced to a year of probation last week in a March traffic stop in suburban Detroit.

Caldwell-Pope was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after police say he was spotted going about 45 mph in a 25 mph zone about 2:50 a.m. March 29 in Auburn Hills. He was arrested after a field sobriety test. A further test showed he had a blood alcohol level of 0.08 per cent.

Caldwell-Pope is a restricted free agent.

