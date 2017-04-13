Raptors betting favourites vs. Bucks in first-round matchup

Mayor John Tory proclaims April 13th, 2017 as "Blue and White Day" and with the help from Carlton and The Raptor, raises the flags to show support for both the Leafs and Raptors playoff runs.

The Toronto Raptors will be looking to build on their impressive 12-2 straight-up stretch run when they open the NBA playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday as 7-point home betting favourites at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Toronto fell two games short of clinching a fourth straight Atlantic Division crown and top spot in the Eastern Conference standings, and goes into Saturday afternoon’s Bucks vs. Raptors Game 1 betting matchup at the Air Canada Centre back at +3300 on the NBA title odds.

The Raptors have also remained streaky at the sportsbooks, going 3-4-1 against the spread in their past eight games overall and covering in consecutive games on just three occasions since the end of February.

Milwaukee stunned the Raptors with a 101-94 win on March 4 during a 14-3 SU run, but has otherwise struggled against Toronto, going 2-13 SU in their past 15 meetings, 4-10-1 ATS.

Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics have earned the East's top seed for the first time in nine years, and will host the Chicago Bulls in Game 1 of their series on Sunday as 8-point home chalk.

The Celtics have won 12 of 16 SU, and own +1600 NBA championship odds, but are just 5-9 SU in their last 14 games against Chicago and have failed to advance beyond the first round in three straight post-season appearances.

Sporting +25000 NBA title odds, the eighth-seeded Bulls have taken four straight from the Celtics on home court, but are winless SU in their last four visits to TD Garden.

Trailing only Golden State with +333 odds to repeat as NBA champions, the Cleveland Cavaliers welcome the Indiana Pacers on Saturday afternoon as 8-point favourites. The Cavaliers have beaten Indiana SU in seven of nine, but have covered just twice over their last 11 meetings with the Pacers.

The Eastern Conference’s other first-round series opens with the Washington Wizards entertaining the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday as 4.5-point chalk. The Wizards are 4-1 SU in their last five against Atlanta, including three straight home wins, and are 7-3 ATS in their past 10 playoff games. The Hawks are 6-3 SU since halting a 5-13 SU run, but winless in three straight first-round series as the lower seed.

More from Sportsnet
Raptors-Bucks Playoff Preview: Matchups and positional breakdown
Dave Zarum
What to know when becoming a Raptors fan at playoff time
Donnovan Bennett

Over in the Western Conference, the Warriors open the playoffs as -160 favourites on the odds to win the NBA championship, and are pegged as lopsided 13.5-point chalk in Sunday’s Game 1 matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Second-seeded San Antonio opens against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday as a 9-point favourite, and the Houston Rockets battle the Oklahoma City Thunder in Sunday night’s series opener as 7.5-point chalk, while the Utah Jazz visit the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night as 4.5-point underdogs.