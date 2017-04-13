Raptors betting favourites vs. Bucks in first-round matchup

The Toronto Raptors will be looking to build on their impressive 12-2 straight-up stretch run when they open the NBA playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday as 7-point home betting favourites at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Toronto fell two games short of clinching a fourth straight Atlantic Division crown and top spot in the Eastern Conference standings, and goes into Saturday afternoon’s Bucks vs. Raptors Game 1 betting matchup at the Air Canada Centre back at +3300 on the NBA title odds.

The Raptors have also remained streaky at the sportsbooks, going 3-4-1 against the spread in their past eight games overall and covering in consecutive games on just three occasions since the end of February.

Milwaukee stunned the Raptors with a 101-94 win on March 4 during a 14-3 SU run, but has otherwise struggled against Toronto, going 2-13 SU in their past 15 meetings, 4-10-1 ATS.

Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics have earned the East's top seed for the first time in nine years, and will host the Chicago Bulls in Game 1 of their series on Sunday as 8-point home chalk.

The Celtics have won 12 of 16 SU, and own +1600 NBA championship odds, but are just 5-9 SU in their last 14 games against Chicago and have failed to advance beyond the first round in three straight post-season appearances.

Sporting +25000 NBA title odds, the eighth-seeded Bulls have taken four straight from the Celtics on home court, but are winless SU in their last four visits to TD Garden.

Trailing only Golden State with +333 odds to repeat as NBA champions, the Cleveland Cavaliers welcome the Indiana Pacers on Saturday afternoon as 8-point favourites. The Cavaliers have beaten Indiana SU in seven of nine, but have covered just twice over their last 11 meetings with the Pacers.

The Eastern Conference’s other first-round series opens with the Washington Wizards entertaining the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday as 4.5-point chalk. The Wizards are 4-1 SU in their last five against Atlanta, including three straight home wins, and are 7-3 ATS in their past 10 playoff games. The Hawks are 6-3 SU since halting a 5-13 SU run, but winless in three straight first-round series as the lower seed.

Over in the Western Conference, the Warriors open the playoffs as -160 favourites on the odds to win the NBA championship, and are pegged as lopsided 13.5-point chalk in Sunday’s Game 1 matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Second-seeded San Antonio opens against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday as a 9-point favourite, and the Houston Rockets battle the Oklahoma City Thunder in Sunday night’s series opener as 7.5-point chalk, while the Utah Jazz visit the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night as 4.5-point underdogs.