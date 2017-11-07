Raptors’ Bruno Caboclo, McKinnie assigned to Raptors 905

The Toronto Raptors have assigned forward Bruno Caboclo to the G-League’s Raptors 905, the team announced on Tuesday.

Caboclo, 22, played seven minutes total in two games for the Raptors this season. This will mark the fourth-year forward’s third season playing for the 905. He has played in 71 games in the G-League over the past two seasons and in 2016-17 averaged 9.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, one steal, and 1.2 blocks in 34 appearances. Caboclo averaged 11.6 points and 27.7 minutes in seven games during the G-League playoffs last season, helping the 905 to a championship.

On Monday evening the team also announced that rookie forward Alfonzo McKinnie will join the Raptors 905. McKinnie was a G-League all-star last season playing for the Windy City Bulls.

The Raptors 905 season kicked off with a 112-106 loss to Grand Rapids on Sunday. They face the Long Island Nets on Wednesday, where McKinnie and Caboclo are both expected to play.