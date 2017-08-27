Raptors’ Bruno Caboclo removed from Brazil national team at Americup

Toronto Raptors small forward Bruno Caboclo has been removed from the Brazilian national team competing at the FIBA Americup after an act of indiscipline during the team’s game against Mexico on Saturday.

According to Brazil’s team manager Renato Lamas, who spoke with FIBA.com, Caboclo twice refused to re-enter the game after being summoned by coach César Guidetti. He started the game and had three points in 9:21.

“After some type of disappointment — to which I have no knowledge — he refused to return to the game after being summoned by the coach. For me, it’s an offense, a serious act of indiscipline,” Lamas said. “We talked to him, but he refused again. We want players that want to be with the National Team… He’s leaving. He’ll be out for an undetermined amount of time.”

Caboclo apologized for the incident in an Instagram post on Sunday.

“I want to apologize to the Brazilian Basketball Federation for my conduct during last night’s game,” he wrote. “I respect my coaches/teammates and disappointed that my emotions got in the way of our team’s goals. It’s an honor to represent the country I love and will humbly accept the consequences for my actions. I am growing as a professional each day and striving to make my fans, teammates, country and family proud.”

Coboclo, 21, was the Raptors’ first-round pick in 2014. He has appeared in 23 games over the past three seasons.