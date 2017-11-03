Raptors’ C.J. Miles doubtful vs. Jazz with flu-like symptoms

Toronto Raptors forward C.J. Miles is doubtful for Friday night’s game against the Utah Jazz due to flu-like symptoms.

However, head coach Dwane Casey says it’s possible Miles could play.

Miles is averaging 9.9 points and 2.6 rebounds per game in his first season with the Raptors, shooting 39 per cent from three-point range.

Friday’s tilt against the Jazz is the final game in the Raptors’ six-game West Coast swing, during which the team has gone 2-3.