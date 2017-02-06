Raptors’ DeRozan returns to lineup vs. Clippers; Patterson out

Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan will play in Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Forward Patrick Patterson, however, is out.

DeRozan returns to Toronto’s lineup after missing four straight games and seven of the last eight with a swollen ankle.

Patterson left Friday night’s game against the Orlando Magic in the first quarter with a knee contusion. He’s missed 11 games this season with knee-related problems.