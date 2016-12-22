Raptors duo Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan reflect on amazing 2016

Definitely no Toronto Raptors – and arguably no athletes competing for any Canadian team – had a better calendar year in 2016 than backcourt mates DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry. The duo started 2016 becoming NBA all-star teammates with showcase being held on home floor. Midway through the year they took the Raptors past the first round hurdle and into the Eastern Conference finals for the first time in franchise history.

Their reward for their post-season play was an off-season invitation to represent the USA at the Rio Olympics, adding a Gold medal to their resumes. Now, despite skepticism about the team’s ability to repeat its success, they have the Raptors firmly in second place in the East on pace to eclipse their franchise-best 56 wins from last season.

DeRozan currently has a career high in rebounds, assists, and points, true shooting percentage, offensive rating, win shares per 48. Lowry has a career high in field goal percentage, three-point percentage, effective field goal percentage, free throw percentage, points, offensive rating, true shooting percentage and win shares per 48. I caught up with the duo to get their appraisal on what stood out during the best year of their NBA lives.

Donnovan Bennett – What is one word you would use to describe 2016?

DeMar DeRozan - Unbelievable. Everything that happened. To see all-star being in Toronto, being on one of the greatest teams in Toronto Raptors history, winning a gold medal, signing back to a team that I wanted to be with long-term, having my second daughter. It was just all unbelievable, all the success. When I think back and look at it all I’m just a kid from Compton. I could never imagine nothing like this, so to see it was crazy.

Kyle Lowry - Amazing. Another year alive. Accomplishments were great. Gold medallist for my country. A lot of things went well. My kids are healthy. Everything went well.

DB – What is the single moment that stands out when you reflect and look back at this year?

DD - Besides having my second daughter, that's tough. I have to go winning a gold medal. Just off the strength of there are only a select few that get the opportunity to do that. To have that on my resume for the rest of my life is big especially since it only comes around every four years.

KL - My gold medal. For sure.

DB – What was it like for you to share in the success this year with Kyle?

DD - It was great. I was always a fan of him when he was in Houston. And for him to come over here and the road he took when he came over. He was barely playing, not starting not really knowing the direction in his NBA career and to see it all transition. Being an all-star with him and seeing him gaining that confidence every day is just awesome. We work out in the summer together. We come back to the gym at 12 and 1 o’clock in the morning, so for him to have success is great to see.

DB – What was the best album of the year?

DD - I’ll have to go with Drake.

KL - Views by Drake and DC 4 were good albums for me. J. Cole was up there to. Those are the ones rap wise. In R & B The Weeknd’s was good for me.

DB – Best TV show that you binged was what?

DD - Power.

KL - American Dad.

DB – The best sports moment of the year was what?

DD - Kobe’s last game. For me it was just like when he scored 81. I remember sitting on the edge of my bed watching first bucket to last bucket.

KL - This year in sports in general was unbelievable. Boxing, UFC, baseball, basketball everything and I’m a sports fanatic. I had fun seeing it all but for me it was golf. The Ryder cup was unbelievable.

DB –Will you make any New Year’s resolutions?

DD - No I don’t believe in that.

KL - No.

DB – Why?

DD - December 31st and January 1st is just the next day to me.

KL - For what? I live every day like it’s my last.

DB – What will you be toasting to when the clock hits 12 on New Years Eve?

DD – Continued health and success for me and my team. Continued loyalty from me and for everyone around me. Happiness and protection for my wife and two daughters. Just want to keep living that dream as a young kid from Compton having fun and being embraced in Canada.

KL - I’m going to be toasting with my water because I don’t drink. I just want everybody to be healthy and happy because that is most important. I’ll be toasting for peace in the world and happy and healthy teammates. That’s what I want in 2017.