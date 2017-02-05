Raptors earn expected win but questions still linger

• Raptors still aren’t in the clear despite win

• Lowry’s minutes have significantly increased since DeRozan’s injury

• Backup point guard becoming a major question

BROOKLYN, N.Y. – As the storm clouds gather over the good ship Toronto Raptor, this was the equivalent of a momentary break in the weather, a much-needed ray of sunshine.

The Brooklyn Nets (9-42) are to the NBA schedule what the Statue of Liberty — “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses” – purports the United States to be: a safe harbour for those in need.

But the Raptors (31-21) are a long way from shore yet. Monday night they play the Los Angeles Clippers at the Air Canada Centre and they will tip that one off in fourth place in the Eastern Conference – a half-game up of fifth-place Atlanta, trailing the red-hot Washington Wizards (14-4 since Jan. 1) by one in the loss column while trailing the nearly-as-hot Boston Celtics (winners of seven straight) by two-and-a-half games for second place in the East.

Their best player is putting in unsustainable minutes just as his most trusted backup, Cory Joseph, has been inexplicably benched in favour of an undrafted, unproven rookie.

It’s getting weird.

The Raptors got their much-needed win 103-95 and they did it without DeMar DeRozan, who missed his seventh game in the last eight with a wonky ankle, and Patrick Patterson, who missed his 11th game in the past 20.

It marked the 17th time in 20 games they’ve been without either DeRozan or Patterson and the win improved them to 8-9 in those outings. So that’s something.

And judging by the way DeRozan was moving in his pre-game workout it seems like a reasonable bet that he’ll be back in the lineup Monday night. And while the Raptors haven’t sounded any alarms on Patterson, given this is the second time he has had a setback since straining his knee after Christmas, it seems likely the pending free agent might err on the side of caution from here on in.

Even with the win, Toronto has lost eight of its past 11 and there is plenty to be concerned about as the idea of catching Cleveland has given way to trying to hang onto home court in the first round.

Top of the list should be that the Raptors needed 39 minutes and a triple-double – 15 points, 11 rebound and 11 assists – from Lowry to keep the Nets on the mat.

Brooklyn was trying to gift the game to Toronto – they committed 16 of their 22 turnovers in the first half, yielding a total of 25 points – but the Raptors didn’t put it away until Lowry engineered a quick 6-2 spurt in the space of 1:20 late in the fourth quarter that pushed Toronto’s lead to 10 with 3:40 left. During that stretch, Lowry got his 10th rebound and found Jonas Valanciunas (22 points) for an alley-oop; got fouled and made both his free throws and then created a layup for a hard-cutting DeMarre Carroll (15 points).

He was playing after fighting through a cold/flu, but didn’t look it.

“Amazing. He’s amazing,” said Raptors rookie point guard Fred VanVleet. “That’s why he’s an all-star. He wasn’t feeling very good after the Orlando game. None of us were. But I think he had a little extra sickness to him. We texted a little bit yesterday – get mentally right, physically right. We need him at his best for us to be successful and I think he showed it today.”

But how long can Lowry stay at his best under this workload?

Lowry’s minutes are skyrocketing in the absence of DeRozan. In Toronto’s last eight games he’s averaging 40.4 minutes, most in the NBA. He also leads the NBA in minutes per game on the season with 37.7.

It’s not affecting his performance, but there are 30 games left. Raptors fans remember the slippage in his game later in the year after his workload grew when DeRozan was hurt for six weeks early in the 2014-15 campaign.