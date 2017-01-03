Raptors forward Patrick Patterson out Tuesday vs. Spurs

Toronto Raptors forward Patrick Patterson will not be in the lineup Tuesday against the San Antonio Spurs.

Patterson left last Thursday’s game against the Phoenix Suns with a strained left knee and was forced to miss Toronto’s game on Sunday versus the Los Angeles Lakers as well.

The 27-year-old didn't participate in Tuesday's morning shootaround and was listed as questionable to play at the time.

Because of Patterson's injury, rookie Jakob Poeltl saw his first bit of action with the Raptors in four games against the Lakers and should figure to see much of the same Tuesday.

Patterson is averaging 7.3 points and 5.6 rebounds per game on 36.5 per cent shooting from the floor and 36.2 per cent from three-point range in 31 games played this season.