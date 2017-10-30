Raptors’ Ibaka, Valanciunas out vs. Trail Blazers

The Toronto Raptors will be without two starters for Monday’s matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Both Serge Ibaka and Jonas Valanciunas will sit out the game due to injury, according to Jason Quick of NBCS Northwest.

Ibaka, who has appeared in all five games for the Raptors so far this season, is battling knee swelling. He is currently averaging 15.0 points and 5.0 rebounds per game on 54 per cent shooting in 2017-18.

Valanciunas continues to work his way back from an ankle injury that has sidelined him since Oct. 21.