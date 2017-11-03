Raptors need more from Lowry to bounce back versus Jazz

Whether you want to chalk it up to a schedule loss, a byproduct of the high altitude in Denver, or simply an off night, there’s no question that the Raptors put up their most disheartening performance of the young season on Wednesday night versus the Nuggets, losing 129-111 in a score that doesn’t reflect just how poorly Toronto played.

But thankfully for them the 82-game grind offers plenty of chances to move on and keep nights like that firmly in the rearview.

After being on the road for nearly two weeks the Raps finally wrap up their trip tonight in Salt Lake City against a Jazz team that will offer Toronto one of its toughest challenges yet on a road swing that already saw the team attempt to handle the San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors.

Despite losing their best player and go-to-scorer this past summer when Gordon Hayward signed with the Boston Celtics, the Jazz haven’t skipped a beat (pun: intended) and have won three straight heading into tonight’s game. Utah is a deep and well-coached team that has gotten contributions across the board during its win streak and boasts six players who are averaging double digits in scoring.

New face of the franchise Rudy Gobert, the owner of the NBA’s largest wingspan, defends the rim better than anybody else in the league and is averaging a whopping four blocks per game over his last five— including a six-block performance earlier this week.

Prone to foul trouble earlier in his career, Gobert once struggled to stay on the court for long stretches but these days is averaging nearly 34 minutes per game, meaning the Raptors’ front line could be in for a long, long night trying to score under the basket.

The Raptors could address this problem with their cast of big men who all offer a varying skill set, but as we saw on Wednesday, Dwane Casey and his staff have a new problem on their hands (the good kind) trying to establish a rotation now that starting centre Jonas Valanciunas is back in action. In his absence, Jakob Poeltl stepped up in increased minutes, Lucas Nogueira shone during a career night in Portland earlier this week, Pascal Siakam provided a massive spark with his speed and energy, and rookie OG Anunoby has exceeded expectations just a few weeks into the season.

But there’s only so many minutes to go around, and while the Valanciunas-Serge Ibaka pairing is imperfect, those two will get the lion’s share for the time being. The question becomes: who will be the odd man out in the Raptors’ frontcourt? Again, a good problem to have. But a problem nonetheless.

Injury status: The Raptors may be without sixth man C.J. Miles, who is listed as doubtful for tonight with “flu-like” symptoms:

Should he sit out, the Raptors will obviously miss his three-point shooting— he’s hitting a career-best 2.3 threes per game, at a respectable rate of 39 per cent and is doing his part to keep the Raptors out of the basement when it comes to the long ball league-wide, where the team ranks second last in three-point percentage.

Projected Starting Fives

Raptors:

Kyle Lowry

DeMar DeRozan

Norman Powell

Serge Ibaka

Jonas Valanciunas

Jazz:

Ricky Rubio

Rodney Hood

Joe Ingles

Derrick Favors

Rudy Gobert

Raptors Player to Watch

You don’t have to be Red Auerbach to recognize that Lowry is struggling. After averaging nearly 22 points per game over his last two seasons, the Raptors point guard, who signed a three-year $100 million deal in the off-season, is struggling to score 13 a night so far this season. With Delon Wright and Fred VanVleet getting burn in the backcourt, Lowry’s minutes are slightly down and it’s clear he’s still trying to find the best way to utilize his scoring in the new Raptors offence.

He’s shooting just 37.2 per cent from the floor— the lowest since his rookie season— and after establishing himself as one of the best three-point shooting point guards last season, his numbers have dropped dramatically through the first seven games of the 2017-18 campaign, where he’s hitting just 31.9 per cent of his 6.7 attempts per game. It’s more than likely an ill-timed cold stretch for Lowry and his shot, but it’s clear that he needs more time to find, exactly, where he fits in the Raps’ schemes. He’s still distributing the ball well enough, but his 0.7 steals per game (which would be a career-low) is also discouraging.

Simply put, the Raptors need more— a lot more— from Lowry if they want to compete at a level they’re capable of, even though it won’t get any easier tonight, facing a Jazz team with smart and active perimeter defenders like rookie Donnovan Mitchell and starter Ricky Rubio. But as former Raptor Mike James (and, I’m sure, many, many others) likes to say: Pressure bursts pipes, but it also makes diamonds.

Jazz Player to Watch

Ricky Rubio looks like a different player on his new team. Already one of the league’s best and most underrated defenders at his position during his last couple of seasons in Minnesota, the one-time child prodigy has found a new-found scoring role with the Jazz.

He’s fresh off a 30-point performance in Utah’s overtime win against the Portland Trailblazers on Wednesday and leads his team in scoring at a relatively stunning 17.5 points per game. The most encouraging part, for Jazz fans at least, is that, unlike Lowry, he is shooting the lights out— by Ricky Rubio standards. His 37.2 per cent shot rate from beyond the arc is the best of his career and a decided improvement on the 30 per cent he shot from deep last season, and he’s sinking 2.0 threes per game after having never averaged more than one make per game.

Intriguing sub-plot

Hey, remember that one time when DeMar DeRozan put Gobert on a poster?

The Raptors and Jazz tip-off at 9 PM ET. Catch the game live on Sportsnet One.