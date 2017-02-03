Raptors’ Patrick Patterson exits game vs. Magic with knee injury

Toronto Raptors forward Patrick Patterson left Friday’s game against the Orlando Magic midway through the first quarter with a left knee contusion and will not return.

He left the game having recorded one block and going 0-for-1 from the field (a three-point attempt) in seven minutes played.

Rookie Pascal Siakam entered the game for Patterson at the 5:16 mark of the first quarter.

Patterson has already missed 11 games this season with knee-related problems.

Raptors all-star DeMar DeRozan sat out his third straight game with a swollen ankle.