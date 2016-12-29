Raptors’ Patterson suffers knee injury vs. Suns

PHOENIX — Toronto forward Patrick Patterson left the Raptors’ game against Phoenix in the first half Thursday with a strained left knee, and the team said he would not return.

Patterson played 8 1/2 minutes and missed all three shots he attempted. He appeared to get hurt near the end of the first quarter when he was slow to get back to the foul line for free throws at the other end of the court, walking gingerly.

The 6-foot-9 forward played 33 minutes Wednesday night at Golden State. He's averaging 7.8 points and 5.6 rebounds.