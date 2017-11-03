Raptors’ Poeltl makes sandwiches for Utah’s homeless

Utah was where Jakob Poeltl made a name for himself as a member of the Utes, and now the Toronto Raptors big man is giving back to the community.

With the Raptors in town to play the Utah Jazz Friday night, Poeltl stopped by his alma mater to help make sandwiches for the homeless.

Poeltl spent two years at Utah, averaging better than 17 points and nine rebounds per game in his final season.

Not only is Poeltl helping to make a difference off the court, but Raptors head coach Dwane Casey referred to him as “a coach’s dream” at practice Thursday due in large part to his NBA-readiness coming out of college. The 22-year-old centre is averaging 8.0 points and 7.7 rebounds through seven games with Toronto this season.

You can watch the Raptors take on the Jazz at 9:00 p.m. ET on Sportsnet ONE.