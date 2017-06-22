Raptors select Indiana forward OG Anunoby with 23rd-overall pick

TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have selected OG Anunoby with the No. 23 pick in the NBA draft.

The 6-8 forward out of Indiana averaged 11.1 points and 5.4 rebounds and shot 55.7 per cent from the field in his sophomore season.

His college career was cut short when he tore his ACL in January.

The 19-year-old was born in London, but moved to Missouri at the age of four.

The Raptors received the pick in 2015 from Milwaukee, acquiring the draft rights to Norm Powell along with a future first-round pick in exchange for Greivis Vasquez.