Raptors snubbed in first returns of NBA All-Star voting

Toronto Raptors guards DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry are both putting together all-star-calibre seasons.

The first return of fan voting for the NBA All-Star Game doesn’t reflect that as both find themselves outside of starting spots. DeRozan has the third-most votes among Eastern Conference guards while Kyle Lowry ranks sixth. Kyrie Irving and Dwyane Wade currently occupy the top two slots.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James leads all players with nearly 600,000 votes while Golden State Warriors teammates Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry set the pace out West.

If DeRozan and Lowry aren't voted in as starters, they will in all likelihood be selected as reserves. The Raptors' duo makes up one of the most formidable backcourts in the league, and is the reason why Toronto sits in second place in the Eastern Conference.

For the first time ever, NBA players and basketball media will join fans in selecting the starters for the NBA All-Star Game. Fans will account for 50 per cent of the vote while players and media are responsible for 25 per cent each.

Fan voting for the event ends Jan. 16 at 11:59 p.m. ET. The All-Star game takes place Feb. 19 at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.